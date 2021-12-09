Oppo's retractable camera: Find X4 Pro teaser or a concept phone?

Remember the pop-up selfie camera craze in 2018-2019 with the Xiaomi Mi 9T or the infamous shark fin on the very first Oppo Reno? Apparently, Oppo wants to revive this pop-up camera craze, but this time, they will take the route of a retractable lens on the back of its smartphone as shown in the video below.

Most pop-ups are annoying...



But not our self-developed retractable camera! 😉



Explore more in INNO WORLD on 14/12.#OPPOINNODAY2021 pic.twitter.com/33hgJSw8If — OPPO (@oppo) December 7, 2021

It remains unclear whether Oppo just teased the camera module of its upcoming flagship, the Oppo Find X4 (Pro), or if it remains a conceptual smartphone that the manufacturer will showcase during its Oppo Inno Day 2021. Oppo's Inno Day is a 2-day event that will run on December 14 and 15. On the event page, the manufacturer announced however that a new "flagship product" will be launched on December 15, making the timing almost uncanny in nature.

A new flagship will be launched this December 15, which is most probably the Oppo Find X4 (Pro). / © Oppo

It's also impossible to tell you in greater detail what the purpose of such a device is for, although one instinctively wants to think that the retractable lens should be used for zoom purposes.

As noted by other media outlets, the retractable lens shown by Oppo was peppered by several mentions, telling us that it's a sensor with a physical size of 1/1.56 inches and an f/2.4 aperture and a focal length equivalent to 50mm. Such a sensor is too big to be a dedicated telephoto lens. I also read GSMArena placing a guess on how the bigger pixels of this sensor could be used to capture additional details or to generate a more advanced bokeh effect.

Regardless of all the speculation that is going around, we will know more at Inno Day next week. The manufacturer also announced that it would present new augmented reality (AR) connected glasses as well as a new NPU (Neural Processing Unit). See you on December 14 and 15 on Nextpit.com for an update on Oppo's innovations!