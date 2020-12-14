New Oppo foldable smartphone concept is as small as a credit card when folded!

Will smartphones of the future fit in our wallets? Well, if we are to go by a recent concept smartphone showcased by Chinese smartphone major Oppo, a foldable smartphone that can transform itself from a large 7-inch device to something credit card-sized is a distinct possibility. The new concept smartphone was showcased at the 4th China International Industrial Design Expo (CIIDE) currently underway in Shenzhen, China.

The yet-unnamed concept device from Oppo is simply known as the 'Slide Phone' and it was developed in co-operation with Japanese design studio nendo. While the concept might seem a bit far fetched at this point in time, at the rate flexible OLED technology is developing, a smartphone design like this could actually be possible.

We already have very popular first and second-generation foldable smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Z Flip that have given us a taste of the possibilities that flexible displays can offer today.

As evident from the images, the Oppo concept phone when folded up is only as large as a credit card – albeit a bit thicker. The device measures only 54x86 millimeters when folded. Three hinges allow the phone to be unfolded in several steps. This also gives users the flexibility to use the foldable phone in various form factors and display sizes.

Today, we’re showcasing two new design concepts produced in collaboration with leading Japanese design studio, nendo.



First, is the ‘slide-phone’, which features a triple-hinge foldable screen system. #OPPOxnendo pic.twitter.com/r6YNrc2EmP — OPPO (@oppo) December 14, 2020

A video demonstrates the capabilities that the new Oppo phone brings to the table.