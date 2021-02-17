Oppo Find X3 could ship with the Snapdragon 870 chip, leak suggests

Days after first images of the Oppo Find X3 Pro appeared in the wild, we now have - for the first time - details about its sibling, the vanilla Find X3 Model. Per a recent Slashleaks post, the Find X3 will come powered by the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

Unlike the Pro model, we still do not have a clue as to what the Find X3 will end up looking like. Chances are high, it will bear a close family resemblance to its more expensive sibling. Let’s now check what else the recent leak indicates.

Oppo Find X3: What we know so far

Note that there was a passing mention about the existence of the Find X3 by famed Chinese leakster DigitalChatStation who was the first one to suggest that the phone will get the SD870. Days later, we have some form of confirmation thanks to the Slashleaks report in question. The reason for the latest report being a bit more trustworthy is that the leakster has added screenshots taken from the phone which details some of the expected specifications of the phone.

What is notable here is that the model number of the processor is listed as the SM8250 and bears the codename ‘Kona’ both of which are associated with the Snapdragon 870. Take a look below.

The alleged OPPO Find X3 AIDA64 benchmarks suggest that the device will feature a Snapdragon 870 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB internal storage, and Android 11.#OPPO #OPPOFindX3



Via: https://t.co/ih2mCsFPP2 pic.twitter.com/RntPkuFT8t — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 17, 2021

From the screenshots, it is also clear that the device bears the model number PEDM00. This is similar to the model number of the Oppo Find X3 Pro model which is already known to be the PEEM00. The screenshot also indicates that the device in question features 8GB of RAM, and offers 256GB of internal storage. The display boasts of FHD+ resolution (as opposed to QHD+ on the Pro). There is also a good chance that the Find X3 will get a 12MP selfie camera.

That is pretty much all we know about the Oppo Find X3 as of now. We will update this article once we have more information surrounding this interesting new smartphone from Oppo.