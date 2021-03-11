Oppo Find X3 launch event: Watch the livestream here

Are you excited to see what features Oppo will introduce with the upcoming Find X3 series? Then you're in luck because you do not need to wait too long. The company is all set to unveil the all-new Find X3 lineup later today. The global launch of the device kickstarts at 11:30 GMT today.

The month of March is turning out to be a busy one for us tech journalists and smartphone enthusiasts alike. If you like Just look at the sheer number of launches that have happened in this month alone. Last week, Xiaomi launched its new Note 10 models, this week it was the turn of ASUS which launched its new lineup of ROG phones. And just one day later, here we are talking about the Oppo Find X3 series!

Anyway, coming to the topic of this article, the best way to watch the live stream of the Oppo Find X3 series is to tune to YouTube.

Depending on where you live, the timings of the live stream will change (obviously)

UK: 11:30 am

India: 5:30 pm

Germany/ France: 12:30 pm

Here is the live stream link