Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip official: Oppo steps into Europe!

The Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip are official! At least in the home country China, where the prices have just been announced. They also informed the international audience at the in-house two-day event that at least the Flip foldable will also be released globally.

The Oppo Find N2 appears again with a unique form factor

Oppo has just dropped a very big bombshell on the second day of its in-house Inno Days. While we already got a first impression on the QRIC, the Oppo Cyberdog, at the beginning of the week, the Oppo Glass 2 AR glasses followed on Wednesday, the first official Inno Day. The audio chip for in-ear headphones, MariSilicon Y, brought a new proprietary Bluetooth codec (URLC). Today we now have two new foldables:

The Oppo Find N2 is the successor of the Oppo Find N and inherits the unique form factor. When unfolded, the 132.2 x 140.5 x 7.4 millimeters large and 237 grams heavy Oppo Find N2 offers a 7.1-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 1 to 120 hertz thanks to LTPO 2.0 technology. The resolution is 1,920 by 1,792 pixels, can reach 1,550 nits at peak, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

On the outside, there is a fully functional 5.54-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,120 x 1,080 pixels. Again, the maximum refresh rate is 120 hertz, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. A special feature compared with the predecessor is that the foldable is not only 1.9 millimeters thinner, but the display can now also be operated with a stylus. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with either 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal program storage or 16 GB of RAM paired with 512 GB of storage.

The Oppo Find N2 also remains unique in its form factor. / © Oppo

Camera-wise, there are two 32-megapixel front cameras and a triple main camera. The latter has a 50-MP, a 48-MP, and another 32-MP sensor. While a telephoto zoom lens with a 2x lossless zoom is mounted in front, the 48 MP camera gets an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 115-degree field of view. The battery offers a capacity of 4,520 mAh and can be charged accordingly fast with a 67-watt power adapter.

The Oppo Find N2 is available in China in the colors black, green, and white for an approximate price of $1,200. With 16/512 GB it is then just under $1,300. The matching Oppo Pen is available for just under $90. A global release seems unlikely.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: A new global top contender

And since we are already on the topic of prices, we will also start with exactly that for the Oppo Find N2 Flip: The 8/256 GB variant costs—depending on the exchange rate—$860, the 16/512 GB just under $1,000. In terms of colors, customers can choose between black, gold, and violet.

Here, the power of the eight cores comes from a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, which is also produced in a 4-nanometer process. The inner display has a diagonal of 6.8 inches with a resolution of 2,520 x 1,080 pixels at a maximum refresh rate of 120 hertz. The outer display is considerably smaller at 3.26 inches due to the clamshell design. Nevertheless, an AMOLED panel with a resolution of 720 x 382 pixels.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is the attack on titan the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola Razr 2022. / © Oppo

The Oppo Find N2 Flip's battery offers a capacity of 4,300 mAh and is thus on the identical level of the Motorola Razr 2022 we tested, except that the latter can be charged with a maximum of 30 watts and the Oppo with faster 44 watts. The display on the inside also offers a 32 MP punch-hole camera. On the outside, there is a 50 MP main camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

A personal sentence, or rather question, is allowed at the end: I am personally surprised by the naming, which is not consistent across the board. On the one hand, why use the name of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and why Oppo Find "N2" Flip? It is not an N2! It is the first model so be it. We will test the Flip when it is launched globally. Probably at MWC 2023, where we will also be introduced to the new Oppo Find X series.