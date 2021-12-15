Oppo Find N: The perfect format for foldable smartphones?

Who will Find the perfect foldable format? It was probably with that thought in mind that Oppo designed its latest foldable smartphone exactly between the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 in terms of size. Still, the form factor is exciting: at least according to the first images, with screens sized at 7.1 and 5.49 inches.

TL;DR

The Oppo Find N offers 7.1 inches on the inside screen and 5.49 inches on the outside.

This puts the Find N exactly between the Samsung Z Fold 3 and Flip 3.

It includes top features like Snapdragon 888, Find X3 Pro camera & Co.

Samsung has replaced its Note series with the foldable smartphones of the Galaxy Z series this year - and is currently the only manufacturer that is consistently launching new foldable phones. Now the Koreans are getting competition from China with the Oppo Find N.

At 7.1 inches when opened and 5.49 inches when closed, the smartphone sits between Samsung's two form factors, the Z Fold 3 (7.6 / 6.2 inches) and Z Flip 3 (6.7 / 1.9 inches). Oppo claims to have found the sweet spot with this one: compact when closed, but still fully usable and a handy tablet when opened.

Like all current foldables, the Find N relies on the more resistant UTG, or ultra-thin glass. Compared to the plastic used in early foldable smartphones, UTG is more scratch-resistant. However, the Find N unfortunately does not offer IP certification. The internal LTPO display is supposed to achieve a brightness of 1000 nits. Gamers will be happy to see up to 120 Hz refresh rate and a touch sample rate of 1000 Hz.

This image shows the size when closed and open. Is this the sweet spot for foldable smartphones? / © Oppo

When it comes to software, Oppo is also looking to score points. There are a few new gestures: a vertical two-finger swipe down, for example, splits the display in half, while a four-finger pinch gesture turns an app into a window. Fans of tiny notebooks should be happy to know that the Find N can be placed on the table like a - well - tiny notebook. The hinge is supposed to be able to lock at any angle between 50 and 120 degrees.

The Snapdragon 888 with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM takes care of the processing. The internal UFS 3.1 memory holds 512 GB. The battery has a capacity of 4500 mAh. Fast charging is possible via SuperVooc with a maximum of 33 watts, and 15 watts via AirVooc. Oppo installs a fingerprint sensor on the side power button.

The Find N will be available in three colors. The design is very reminiscent of the Find X3 Pro - the curved back is made of Gorilla Glass Victus / © Oppo

Finally, there's no compromise in the cameras. The main camera offers 50 megapixels, the sensor IMX766 we already know from the Find X3 Pro. In addition, Oppo installs a telephoto camera with 13 megapixels and an ultra-wide-angle module with 16 megapixels. Finally, there is a selfie camera with 32 megapixels resolution in each of the two displays.

My colleague Benjamin Lucks will be especially happy to know that an X-axis linear motor in the Find N takes care of vibrations. Why is that particularly fine? Because there's plenty of room for powerful vibrations in the X-axis - and this power can then ideally be used in a well-dosed manner.

Finally, the big question mark remains: the price. Oppo wants to announce this today, at least for the Chinese market. On Oppo's home market, the Find N is supposed to launch the day before Christmas. There is no date for the launch in the west yet. So for the time being, it's Samsung or nothing.