OnePlus rapidly expanded its smartwatch lineup last year with the long-overdue OnePlus Watch 2 and the more budget-friendly Watch 2R. Now, less than a year later, the company has officially announced its successor, the OnePlus Watch 3, which will hit store shelves just a week after its unveiling.

OnePlus Watch 3: Up to 16 Days of Battery Life on a Single Charge

The OnePlus Watch 2 (review) introduced a significant leap in battery life thanks to its large battery capacity and hybrid operating system, which combines Google’s Wear OS with OnePlus’ RTOS.

According to a press released shared by 9to5Google, the new Watch 3 continues this hybrid approach but upgrades to a larger 631 mAh stacked battery, delivering up to 120 hours (5 days) of smart mode usage and an impressive 16 days in power-saving mode—a 20-hour increase over its predecessor.

Even in smart mode, the battery life is considerably longer than direct Wear OS competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (review) and Google Pixel Watch 3, which typically last only one to two days. However, we’re eager to test how well this holds up in real-world usage, considering that the OnePlus Watch 2 lasted around four days in our review.

OnePlus' Watch 3 features a larger battery capacity and a more efficient MCU processor. / © OnePlus

Additionally, charging speeds have been improved, though OnePlus plans to reveal more technical details at launch. However, it appears that wireless charging is still absent, which was a major drawback of the Watch 2.

The OnePlus Watch 3 retains the Snapdragon W5 processor to run the Wear OS interface but introduces a new BES2800 MCU chipset to power the RTOS. These two chips operate in a hybrid architectural engine, allowing the watch to seamlessly switch between operating systems based on workload and task requirements.

OnePlus Watch 3: Price and Available Discounts

In terms of design, the OnePlus Watch 3 closely resembles its predecessor, maintaining the stainless-steel chassis with a round form factor. However, it now features a more prominent titanium bezel encircling the display, along with sapphire glass protection for added durability.

The watch retains familiar physical controls, including a digital crown, which now supports rotational gestures for scrolling, and a side key for quick access. Color options remain the same as before, with the Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium variants.

OnePlus has yet to reveal the official pricing for the OnePlus Watch 3. However, the company is running a promotional program where users can subscribe and enter their details to receive an extra $30 discount when purchasing the smartwatch at launch.

What are your thoughts on the OnePlus Watch 3? Do you think OnePlus made the right call by prioritizing battery life over other features? Please let us know in the comments!