OnePlus: here's what the Always-on display looks like on OxygenOS 11

After OnePlus CEO Pete Lau published a small teaser on Twitter, the company now also released a video showing how they could be using the always-on-display with the upcoming OxygenOS update. While Lau kept his tweet short, it was still relatively clear what it was all about.

Thanks to current OLED technology, the energy consumption when using an always-on-display is low. Since at best only small parts of the screen need to be actively supplied with power, only minimal losses in battery life should be noticeable. This is especially true if you no longer need to wake up the smartphone just to peak at the time.

He was talking – as 9to5Google had also expected – quite clearly about the always-on display. Specifically, Lau's example was most likely about showing the time on the display – even when the smartphone is locked.

OnePlus: Video shows functions of the Always-On-Display

Besides the tweet, there was also a video about the always-on-display as mentioned above. Here the company shows how they have thought about the use of the technology internally. You can also see some concrete examples. Apart from the simple display of the time, statistics on smartphone usage or the remaining battery life could be shown.

While other manufacturers are already using this feature of OLED panels, OnePlus will only introduce it with OxygenOS 11. This update will be based on Android 11. It is not yet known when exactly the update will be released, but 9to5Google hopes that it could be released in September.

OnePlus is currently already testing OxygenOS 11 internally and in an open beta program. So it's possible that further details about OnePlus's always-on-display will be leaked before the final presentation of the update.