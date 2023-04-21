OnePlus Pad: Here's How Much the Tablet Could Be Priced at Launch

The OnePlus Pad was announced in February along with the OnePlus 11 (review) . Until now, the company has kept the tablet's price unknown and only intended to reveal the details on April 25. A new listing, however, is indicating how much the OnePlus' first Android slab will retail globally.

As for in India, FlipKart has decided to go ahead and enlist the OnePlus Pad before the actual availability kicks off. According to their retail website, the tablet will be offered in two configurations with the base model sporting an 8 GB of RAM coupled with 128 GB on-board storage. The other option is a setup of 12/256 GB.

How much the OnePlus Pad costs

Furthermore, the OnePlus Pad price for the starting configuration is listed for INR 37,999 or $462 in today's conversion and notably lower compared to the rumored price of the Pixel Tablet or the standard Galaxy Tab S8. If you want to have a bigger storage, given the OnePlus Pad lacks expandable memory, you'll need to slightly spend more at INR 39,999 (~$487).

The costs for other countries like the US isn't direct conversion of these amounts. But it can be expected that the OnePlus Pad could likely command a close rate, perhaps starting at $499 stateside or €499 in Europe for the cheapest variant. There is also no word if the 12/256 GB will be available in other regions apart from India.

OnePlus Pad with Magnetic Keyboard and Stylo pen. / © OnePlus

OnePlus Pad release date

As usual, accessories are sold separately. For instance, the magnetic keyboard with trackpad costs $149 while the first OnePlus stylus retails $99 a pop. If you managed to pledge on the company's early offer, you can get either accessory for free.

OnePlus said that pre-order of OnePlus Pad in the US will start on April 28, although it could disclose more additional details when it plans to unveil the official pricing of the slate. Additionally, availability in the aforementioned market is on May 8.

Are you planning to buy the OnePlus Pad when it launches? What are your thoughts on its price? Let us know your answers in the comments.