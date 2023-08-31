Hot topics

OnePlus Pad with up to $149 Discount Makes a Solid Purchase

Authored by: Jade Bryan
OnePlus Pad with magnetic keyboard and stylus
© OnePlus

Since the OnePlus Pad hit shelves in the US, the tablet has not seen a regular discount. But that has changed today as the first OnePlus Android tablet falls from the usual price of $479 down to $429 in the company's store, instantly saving you $50 or 10 percent off.

But if you head to Amazon, there is a deal that slashed the price of the OnePlus Pad in the 8/128 GB variant bundled with the official folio keyboard by a whooping $149. This puts the OnePlus Pad and keyboard set at only $479 (23 percent off), which is a larger reduction compared to the OnePlus listing.

Why OnePlus Pad is more than just for casual use and gaming

The OnePlus Pad is the company's first Android tablet but already packed with solid specs at a competitive price. Hence, this is a good choice if you don't want to overspend on more expensive alternatives that offer a comparable Android experience.

At the front, the OnePlus Pad comes with an 11.6-inch LCD screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of max brightness level. The high-res display also supports an active stylus by pairing it with the OnePlus Stylo or third-party pens. There is also an 8 MP selfie camera on the facade while the rear is headlined by a 13 MP shooter capable of 4K video recording. Furthermore, a total of four speakers are housed on the sides.

OnePlus Pad Android tablet
The OnePlus Pad is made of an aluminum alloy chassis with a metal finish. / © OnePlus

Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad is no slouch either. It is powered by an efficient MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset that does exceptional in gaming and extensive multitasking. Furthermore, this can be configured with up to 256 GB of onboard storage and 8 GB of RAM.

As for the battery life, the large 9510 mAh battery capacity provides exceptional endurance and can easily be refilled via the 65 Watts fast charging feature, thanks to the Super VOOC technology. OnePlus Pad boots Android 13 OS and is promised to be updated up to Android 16. Beyond this, it gets four years of security patches.

Do you think the OnePlus Pad is a worthy purchase at this rate? We'd like to hear your thoughts on this. Likewise, tell us if you want to see more tablet deals in the future.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

