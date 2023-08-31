OnePlus Pad with up to $149 Discount Makes a Solid Purchase

Since the OnePlus Pad hit shelves in the US, the tablet has not seen a regular discount. But that has changed today as the first OnePlus Android tablet falls from the usual price of $479 down to $429 in the company's store, instantly saving you $50 or 10 percent off.

But if you head to Amazon, there is a deal that slashed the price of the OnePlus Pad in the 8/128 GB variant bundled with the official folio keyboard by a whooping $149. This puts the OnePlus Pad and keyboard set at only $479 (23 percent off), which is a larger reduction compared to the OnePlus listing.

Affiliate offer OnePlus Pad Save up to $149 when you purchase the OnePlus Pad from the company's store or from Amazon.

Why OnePlus Pad is more than just for casual use and gaming

The OnePlus Pad is the company's first Android tablet but already packed with solid specs at a competitive price. Hence, this is a good choice if you don't want to overspend on more expensive alternatives that offer a comparable Android experience.

At the front, the OnePlus Pad comes with an 11.6-inch LCD screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of max brightness level. The high-res display also supports an active stylus by pairing it with the OnePlus Stylo or third-party pens. There is also an 8 MP selfie camera on the facade while the rear is headlined by a 13 MP shooter capable of 4K video recording. Furthermore, a total of four speakers are housed on the sides.

The OnePlus Pad is made of an aluminum alloy chassis with a metal finish. / © OnePlus

Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad is no slouch either. It is powered by an efficient MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset that does exceptional in gaming and extensive multitasking. Furthermore, this can be configured with up to 256 GB of onboard storage and 8 GB of RAM.

As for the battery life, the large 9510 mAh battery capacity provides exceptional endurance and can easily be refilled via the 65 Watts fast charging feature, thanks to the Super VOOC technology. OnePlus Pad boots Android 13 OS and is promised to be updated up to Android 16. Beyond this, it gets four years of security patches.

Do you think the OnePlus Pad is a worthy purchase at this rate? We'd like to hear your thoughts on this. Likewise, tell us if you want to see more tablet deals in the future.