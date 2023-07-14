OnePlus' Open Foldable and OnePlus 12 Now Have a Launch Date

Following the rumored moniker for OnePlus's first foldable smartphone last week, a new lead suggests the specific launch date for the device as well. If this is to be believed, the OnePlus Open could be unveiled at the end of August, which is hot on the heels of Samsung's foldable event this month.

The same source that first reported that OnePlus could announce and release its foldable device in August is now providing a specific date on when this will kick off. According to prolific leaker Max Jambor, OnePlus will hold an event on August 29 in New York, and it will debut the OnePlus Open. This detail is supported by SmartPrix, which also leaked the first pictures of the foldable.

It was remembered last year that the OnePlus 10T (review) was also revealed in the same month and venue. Hence, it further gives credibility to the given information.

The OnePlus Fold's computer-generated render showed thinner bezels around the display and a taller form factor. The main screen is said to measure 7.8-inches wide while the cover screen measures 6.3-inches. / © Smartprix

Regarding the release date of the OnePlus Open, it is not mentioned whether the launch event will see an availability after it. It is possible that the handset could make it way to stores immediately after the launch or only a few weeks later. Interestingly, it would put OnePlus Open head-to-head against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 that are expected to be announced at the end of July.

The OnePlus Open or Fold is said to enlist a book-styled folding form factor with a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover screen and 7.8-inch 2K main display. Furthermore, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip paired with a 16 GB of RAM and 256/512 GB storage. The triple camera setup at the back is helmed by a 48 MP main sensor along with a 48 MP ultrawide and 64 MP periscope snapper.

Leaked pictures of the unannounced OnePlus 12 show off its button placements and new centered punch hole display. / © OnLeaks / SmartPrix

OnePlus 12 launch window for China and international markets

Not only the launch of the OnePlus Open has been cleared out. The source stated about the other upcoming OnePlus flagship as well, which is the OnePlus 12. Unsurprisingly, OnePlus is tipped to reveal the OnePlus 12 in December in China. This will be followed by a global release in January or February 2024.

The OnePlus 12 has been leaked extensively, including its latest renders showing off the new periscope camera at the back. It will also sport a new centered punch hole and thinner bezels on the display. The device will arrive with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rather than this year's flagship processor of Qualcomm.

