Like an Apple Watch: OnePlus Nord Watch could end up with a square display

After acknowledging the presence of a more affordable OnePlus smartwatch last month. Today, the same leaker has shared on what looks like an official render of the first Nord-branded watch that will be heading first to India. It suggests the actual look of the device as well as its key features.

OnePlus could debut the budget Nord Watch in India first.

OnePlus Nord Watch leak suggest of square design and display.

Main key features of Nord Watch may include continuous heart rate and SpO2 tracking.

Courtesy of Stufflistings, a set of screenshots have been shared on Twitter. These provide a glimpse of what we should expect from the alleged OnePlus Nord Watch, at least for the black variant. The device sports a square form like the Oppo Watch and the more recent Xiaomi Band 7 Pro tracker. It also gets a digital pusher positioned on the right side, in addition to the unknown touchscreen type and size.

What's interesting is an N Health labeled app different from the current OnePlus application. This may signal that Nord Watch and other wearables under the brand could get a dedicated mobile application that should be announced alongside the device. It was already rumored this month that Nord could become a separate brand, thus, this does not surprise us at all.

Alleged N Health application for Nord wearables showing the Nord Watch design / © Twitter/u/stufflistings

Features and price of OnePlus Nord Watch

Moreover, the tipster mentioned SpO2 or blood-oxygen, heart rate, and sleep monitoring aside from the basic calories and step counter. This is safe to say these will be supporting 24/7 tracking, detection of abnormal levels, and intelligent sports recognition.

In terms of other specs, it's unclear if a standalone GPS connectivity and Bluetooth calling will be added too. Considering this is a budget device, OnePlus may eventually opt for a connected GPS version along with basic phone notifications. But again, the company might still have some surprises up its sleeves once the OnePlus Nord Watch becomes official soon.

With OnePlus separating its image from the budget segment, do you think the main brand will eventually focus on producing premium products from now on? Hit us up with your thoughts in the comment section.