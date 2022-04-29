OnePlus launches Nord Buds: cheap in-ears promising a big oomph

OnePlus has launched its first true wireless stereo headphones under its budget Nord brand. Surprisingly, the Nord Buds TWS comes with a new stem-based design which is distinctively different from last year's OnePlus Buds Z2 . And along with the big audio drivers the pricing is pretty cheap as well, at least in the Indian market where the earbuds were first launched.

OnePlus is not completely new to the field of affordable earbuds. Back in 2020, the company launched the One Buds Z true wireless earbuds for a – back then – aggressive retail price. Although OnePlus didn't mention when the new Nord Buds are coming to other markets, the pair of non-ANC earbuds will definitely be cheaper than the Buds Z. The retail price in the Indian market is 3,000 rupees – or equivalent to $39.

Despite the cheap pricing, OnePlus is not shortchanging its fans. The Nord Buds have large drivers measured at 12.4 mm in diameter as opposed to the 11 mm of the more expensive OnePlus Buds Pro TWS. If that also manifests in a better audio quality, we'll find out once we have received our review sample of the Nord Buds. At least, we may expect some serious bass oomph.

In addition, the OnePlus Nord Buds also feature a 'Pro Gamer' mode that's said to bring down the latency to 94 ms – which to be honest, is not all that great, considering that aptX LL has an input lag of around 34 ms. On the other hand, you won't find cheap earbuds with aptX LL.

The Nord Buds feature large titanium drivers and up to 30 hours of battery life. / © OnePlus

As mentioned, there is no ANC on this set of headphones. But at least the two microphones on each bud should help reduce outside noises during voice calls according to OnePlus. There is also support for the newer Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and compatibility to SBC and AAC codecs. The brand is also throwing Dolby Atmos certification in the mix, along with custom equalizer presets available from the mobile app.

The OnePlus Buds Pro have one of the most impressive noise cancelling features among premium in-ear headphones. / © NextPit

Battery life and price of Nord Buds

OnePlus promises up to seven hours of battery runtime on the earpods, and users can extend it up to 30 hours using the case. Moreover, the headphones are IP55 certified which means they are dust resistant and safe to use in the rain.

In India, you can already pre-order the earbuds in either black or white. There is no word yet on when the earbuds will arrive in other countries where OnePlus devices are also sold. OnePlus India has also unveiled both the OnePlus 10R and the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The latter is the downgraded and cheaper variant of Nord CE 2 5G.

Do you think the price of the Nord Buds is reasonable knowing there is no noise cancelling function on the headphones? Let us know.