OnePlus Nord 2: Leaked renders reveal its design

So this is what the OnePlus Nord 2 looks like if images posted by leaker @OnLeaks are official renders. In addition, the rear camera configuration does incite a flutter of excitement in us, and we may also have learned something about the relationship between OnePlus and Oppo based on the leak.

Let us get right down to business first. Here are leaked images of the OnePlus Nord 2. Do take note that these are not the final renders, as the images are based on CAD files that @OnLeaks discovered and rendered them as images along with 91Mobiles.

OnePlus Nord 2: First rendered images leaked

Here you can see the new OnePlus North 2 - click to enlarge the images.

OnePlus Nord 2 has a major camera upgrade?

In addition to the pictures, there is also an interesting detail to take note of concerning the rear camera. According to @Onleaks, the main sensor in the OnePlus Nord 2 will not carry a 48-megapixel resolution, but 50-megapixels instead.

While the additional two megapixels won't make any difference at all, in reality, they do offer more information about the sensor used. And any 50-megapixel sensors that are currently available should also translate to a significant camera upgrade over its predecessor.

These are the possible 50-megapixel options:

Samsung Isocell GN2 : If I could make a wish, the Isocell GN2 would be the new sensor on the OnePlus Nord 2. Measuring 1/1.2-inches, the sensor is really large and allows for a pixel edge length of 1.4 microns at full resolution. For reference, the Isocell GN2 is the main sensor found in the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, where it performed decently on that handset. However, I would not dare to dream of this happening.

: If I could make a wish, the Isocell GN2 would be the new sensor on the OnePlus Nord 2. Measuring 1/1.2-inches, the sensor is really large and allows for a pixel edge length of 1.4 microns at full resolution. For reference, the Isocell GN2 is the main sensor found in the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, where it performed decently on that handset. However, I would not dare to dream of this happening. Sony IMX766 : The second, but still an excellent choice, would be the Sony IMX766. At 1/1.56-inches, the sensor is also decent in size and offers 1.0-micron pixels at full resolution. Oh, and by the way, this sensor is also in the Oppo Find X3 Pro. So, should the OnePlus Nord 2 receive the IMX766, one can hope that the Find X3 Pro's excellent image processing will also feature there.

: The second, but still an excellent choice, would be the Sony IMX766. At 1/1.56-inches, the sensor is also decent in size and offers 1.0-micron pixels at full resolution. Oh, and by the way, this sensor is also in the Oppo Find X3 Pro. So, should the OnePlus Nord 2 receive the IMX766, one can hope that the Find X3 Pro's excellent image processing will also feature there. Samsung Isocell JN1: The OnePlus Nord 2 is almost a tad too early for this recently unveiled sensor. At 1/2.76-inches in size, the JN1 is also the "least interesting" option out of the available 50-megapixel options. However, the improved sensor technology should also bring about a significant upgrade over the OnePlus Nord's limited Sony IMX586.

OnePlus Nord 2: Other specifications

The aforementioned 50-megapixel camera is said to be accompanied by two other lenses. The ultra-wide-angle camera is said to carry an 8-megapixel resolution.

In addition, it can be safely assumed that the telephoto lens will be missing here, where a black-and-white sensor with a paltry 2-megapixels will feature here. As for the selfie camera, it supposedly touts a 32-megapixel resolution.

Underneath the hood, 91Mobiles suspects the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G will be the chipset powering the device. In addition, there are supposedly two variants available: with 8GB or 12 GB RAM and 128GB or 256 GB of internal memory.

As with the predecessor, do expect a 90 Hz AMOLED display with Full HD resolution to feature as its 6.45-inch display, in addition to a slight upgrade in its battery to 4,500 mAh with 30-watts Warp Charge.

OnePlus and Oppo: What do the images tell us?

Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of discussion about the relationship between OnePlus and Oppo. The rash of this was OnePlus CEO Pete Lau's post two weeks ago regarding the two companies working together more closely, considering how they are under the same owner in the first place.

Our readers also reacted to this news negatively and strongly doubted OnePlus' future independence in our poll of the week.

However, the design of the OnePlus Nord 2 shows that Oppo has not simply slapped another logo onto an existing device. Instead, the design is based on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Also, you will most probably be unable to find any more rumors of the technical specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 from Oppo.

The presumed 50-megapixel camera and the other leaked specifications speak against a simple rebranding exercise. At least, I can't find any device with comparable hardware specifications in Oppo's large catalog.

As for the other details, rumors, images, you can check them out on our OnePlus Nord 2 rumor hub.