OnePlus Buds Z2 announced for $99: Counterattack on the Nothing Ear (1)?

On December 16, 2021, OnePlus unveiled the new OnePlus Buds Z2 in an Instagram keynote. According to OnePlus, the headphones are meant to keep up with OnePlus' flagship devices while being easy on the wallet. Now the official unveiling has taken place and the exact details of the in-ear headphones are official.

TL;DR

OnePlus officially unveiled the Buds Z2 in an Instagram keynote.

With 40dB noise cancellation and 11mm drivers, OnePlus promises an "exceptional audio experience".

Priced at $99, the OnePlus Buds Z2 are available in Pearl White and Obsidian Black options.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 were officially unveiled on Instagram on December 16! During the keynote, the company wanted to involve the community even more and therefore went a rather unusual way, with OnePlus fans asking questions about the headphones to a moderator and sharing the reactions simultaneously in Instagram stories. The TWS earphones come with active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 40dB and are said to rival even the flagship headphones, the OnePlus Buds Pro.

The headphones are protected against sweat, of course / © OnePlus

Sound is played with the help of Dolby Atmos and through the built-in 11 mm drivers, and three microphones ensure proper call quality. OnePlus uses a feedback, a feedforward, and a directional microphone so that even in loud ambient noise, your own voice is not lost in the conversation.

The battery life is also impressive despite the low MSRP. Combined with the included charging case, up to 38 hours are available. However, the runtime while listening to music is only 5 hours. As with the flagship model, you can quickly recharge the earbuds thanks to Flash Charge. In addition, the headphones use Bluetooth 5.2 and show a latency of 94ms, which is supposed to deliver the sound in games without any real delay to you.

"The OnePlus Buds Z2 offer exceptional active noise-cancelling technology, a high-quality audio experience, and very good battery life at a price point that's more affordable than ever before."- Pete Lau, Founder OnePlus

These two colors are available! / © OnePlus

When will the OnePlus Buds Z2 be released?

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are already available in Pearl White and Obsidian Black colors at an MSRP of $99. Here, OnePlus seems to be taking a cue from the Nothing Ear (1) in terms of price, which was famously developed by ex-OnePlus CEO Carl Pei.

The new OnePlus Buds Z2 are already in the office for an in-depth review. If you have any questions about the models, feel free to let us know in the comments below this article.

What do you think of the new OnePlus Z2s? Would they be an interesting alternative to the flagship headphones for you? Let us know in the comments!