OnePlus Buds Pro 2 leaked with spatial audio and reliable battery

OnePlus is likely to refresh the Buds Pro noise-cancelling earbuds soon. Detailed specs of the unannounced OnePlus Buds Pro 2 have been shared by a prominent leaker. It suggests that OnePlus is retaining the premium features while addressing one of the biggest issues with its original pro earbuds.

According to OnLeaks, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will feature dual sound driver in the form of 11mm and 6mm for each bud. These components are similarly found on the recently launched OPPO Enco X2 TWS. He adds that codec compatibility is expanded to support LDHC 4.0, finally enabling 3D spatial audio.

Unfortunately, it was not mentioned if Qualcomm aptX and LDAC are to be added. Both Bluetooth audio codecs were notably absent from the first gen OnePlus Buds Pro. It is safe to say that OnePlus could still be heavily betting on the proprietary LDHC format.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in-ear headphones are expected to gain improvements in the noise-cancelling and battery departments too. While there are still a total of three microphones for telephony and noise cancelation, the effective blocking is now rated to 45 dB, closely matching the Redmi Buds Pro 4.

OnePlus is looking to address one of the biggest complaints about its first Pro earbuds, which is the battery life. Based on the report, the battery rating of the upcoming Buds Pro 2 is upgraded to 9 hours or 38 hours with the charging case—the predecessor offers 7 hours.

Design and price of OnePlus Buds Pro 2

As for the design, it's unstated if OnePlus will continue to copy the style of Apple's AirPods Pro on its Buds Pro 2. However, we might still see some of the distinctive features of the original like a two-tone finish.

The leaker didn't divulge if how much the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will cost. For reference, the previous premium buds were priced for $150. We can assume that OnePlus will play it safe in terms of pricing.