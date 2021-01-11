OnePlus launches its first smart band, but you can’t buy it in Europe yet

OnePlus, earlier today on January 11, announced the launch of its first-ever smart band. The rather obviously named OnePlus band is currently only available in India where it will be available for an introductory price of Rs 2,499 (EUR 28). The product, at first glance, seems to be a worthy competitor to the likes of the Mi Band 5, the Realme Band , and probably, the soon to be launched Honor Band 6.

A rebranded Oppo Band?

The OnePlus Band appears to be a rebranded version of the Oppo Band with minor cosmetic changes. It packs in a host of features including two of the most sought after features in the post-pandemic era - a heart rate monitor and a SpO2 sensor. Like most of its competitors, the OnePlus Band gets a tallish 1.1-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels. With support for Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, the tiny 100mAh battery is capable of endowing the OnePlus band with a claimed battery life of 14-days. For charging, OnePlus ships the band with a USB-A-powered dongle. With IP68 rating, the OnePlus Band is water and dust resistant as well.

The OnePlus Band is very identical to the Oppo Band from 2020 / © OnePlus

Armed with the aforementioned optical heart-rate sensor, a 3-axis accelerometer, Gyroscope, and a Spo2 sensor, the OnePlus Band is capable of monitoring a lot of things. These include things like the ability to count your steps, estimating the number of calories you burned and monitoring your heart rate to tracking your sleep and measuring your blood oxygen saturation. Fitness enthusiasts on a budget will be happy to note that the OnePlus band supports 13 exercise modes and that includes outdoor run, indoor run, fat burn run, outdoor walk, cycling, rowing, swimming, Yoga and Cricket (a popular sport) – the latter being an India-specific addition for the cricket-crazy nation.