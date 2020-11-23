OnePlus 9 Pro: first signs of the new flagship

After we got a glimpse of the first render images of the alleged OnePlus 9 a few days ago, now we get a look at the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The pictures of the new OnePlus Pro-model reach us via Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as OnLeaks. He writes in his report that the design of the smartphone is still in the prototype phase. Most of the design is however already finalized according to him, but there are still some minor details that could change. In particular, the layout of the camera on the back of the OnePlus 9 Pro could still be modified before the launch.

This is what the OnePlus 9 Pro could look like. / © OnLeaks x Voice

OnePlus 9 Pro: 6.7-inch display with a hole-punch

While the OnePlus 9 is supposed to be equipped with a flat 6.55-inch display, the Chinese manufacturer has opted for a somewhat larger screen in the OnePlus 9 Pro, which merges into the sides of the smartphone in a rounded-off manner. The 6.7-inch display also features a single punch-hole camera in the upper left corner.

The speakers are located on the bottom of the smartphone. The volume control is located on the left side. Opposite it, on the right side, there is the power button and the OnePlus-typical slider for alerts.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is supposed to be introduced in March 2021. / © OnLeaks x Voice

OnePlus 9 Pro: glass back with up to four cameras

The back of the OnePlus 9 Pro is made of glass – this may be good news for wireless charging support. There are also up to four cameras there, according to Hemmerstoffer. As already mentioned, the design shown in the pictures could still change before the reveal next year.

In the current prototype, two of the four lenses have large metal rings that protrude slightly beyond the camera bump. The other two cameras, the flash, microphone, and other sensors are also integrated into this. Hemmerstoffer has not yet been able to find out any concrete details about the cameras and sensors.

Last but not least, the leaker confirms current rumours according to which the OnePlus 9 Pro will be introduced in March 2021.

The article picture shows a OnePlus 8 Pro.