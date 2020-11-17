OnePlus 9: first images and benchmarks appear

The next big OnePlus smartphone will probably await us next spring. After various Nord variants, the OnePlus 9 is supposed to be released then.

While OnePlus caused a stir in the past weeks with the Nord models in the entry-level segment, the OnePlus 9 is the next big thing for the company after the OnePlus 8T.

Among other things, there are now first alleged pictures showing the front and back of the smartphone. But also benchmarks of the device with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875, which will most likely provide the necessary power, have meanwhile appeared on the net.

OnePlus 9: Render images show triple camera setup

91mobiles has published the first pictures of the OnePlus 9. On the front is supposedly a 6.55-inch display, in which a single punch-hole camera is embedded in the upper left. This is supposedly a 32-megapixel sensor.

In opposition to recent OnePlus smartphones, the display is said to be flat and no longer have rounded edges. According to the site, the OnePlus is supposed to have a 120-hertz display – in earlier rumours, 144 hertz was mentioned.

OnePlus 9: First render images show front and back. / © 91mobiles

On the back, a triple camera system with 64, 16 and 8 megapixels should please smartphone photographers. One of the three sensors is significantly smaller than the other two. The vertically arranged cameras are flanked by an LED flash.

The capacity of the battery is currently rumoured to be 5,000 mAh. This should be able to be charged extremely quickly thanks to 65-watt fast charging. An Android 11 based OxygenOS is going to be used as the operating system.

OnePlus 9: Benchmarks of the Snapdragon 875

Inside we'll probably find the Snapdragon 875 from Qualcomm, expected to be released in December 2020. There are also alleged benchmarks of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The Qualcomm chip is said to have 8 cores. According to the benchmarks the clock rate is 1.8 GHz.

The Geekbench results are somewhat surprising. While the single-core values of 1,115 (OnePlus 9) and 1,122 points (OnePlus 9 Pro) are almost identical in both cases, the regular OnePlus 9 clearly leads the way in the multi-core test. The two smartphones score 2,733 and 3,483 points respectively. The results should therefore be treated with caution.

For comparison: Apple's A14 in the iPhone 12 Pro Max scores 1,570 (single-core) and 3,542 (multi-core) points.

OnePlus 9: models and launch date

The OnePlus-9-series will once again consist of two models, each with different variations. We are looking at a OnePlus 9 with the model numbers LE2110, LE2117 and LE2119 and a OnePlus 9 Pro in two models: LE2120 and LE2127. The presentation is said to be expected in March 2021.

The article picture shows a OnePlus 8T.