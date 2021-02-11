OnePlus 9: Everything you need to know about the upcoming flagship

While we know that the Samsung Galaxy S21 range comprises of the first flagship Android models to hit the market this year, OnePlus is not too far behind with the OnePlus 9/Pro. Similar to Samsung and Xiaomi, OnePlus is said to have advanced its release schedule - for reasons known only to them. And just like the other two companies, OnePlus's next high-end smartphone has experienced leaks ahead of its launch. In this hub article, NextPit will list the most credible information about the upcoming OnePlus 9 devices and what to expect from them.

This article will be regularly updated as and when new information is available. Whatever you read here will therefore be listed in reverse chronological order, from the most recent to the oldest. They will all be listed in a summarized list below to help you find your way around more easily.

Triple or quadruple 50 MP camera module from Hasselblad without periscope zooming

Earlier this year, Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus, did mention that the manufacturer would invest heavily in the development of its camera modules. This is one area where OnePlus has traditionally lagged behind when compared to other high-end competitors.

An initial rumour from a leaker known as RODENT950 last December suggested that OnePlus had entered into a partnership with Leica. This rumour was later disproved by another leaker, who has been generally well informed about OnePlus. Max Jambor claimed that the manufacturer has opted for Hasselblad, and not Leica.

Hasselblad is a world-renowned brand in the realm of photography. The company hasn't been too active in the smartphone market, though. A OnePlus 9 "prototype" armed with a triple camera module inked with the Hasselblad logo was shown off in the visuals provided by Max Jambor to support his claim.

Yes it is true. OnePlus is partnering with Hasselblad on the camera for the OnePlus 9 Series.



This was something they tried to keep as secret as possible and I didn't think they would put this logo on prototypes🤦🏽‍♂️



But yeah... that's the #OnePlus9Pro https://t.co/HmQ8Kvt8S7 — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) February 6, 2021

Another leak showed what could very well be the back of the OnePlus 9 also illustrates a triple camera module, with the "Ultrashot" watermark. The alleged specifications of the camera module indicate the presence of a 50 MP wide-angle main lens with f/1.9 aperture, an ultra-wide-angle lens at 20 MP and f/1.8 aperture, and a 12 MP telephoto lens with f/3.4 aperture, autofocus and optical stabilization (OIS).

The so-called Ultrashot camera module of the OnePlus 9 / © SlashLeaks

Seeing OnePlus trade in its ageing 48 MP Sony IMX689 sensor for a higher resolution lens is definitely good news even if it is on paper. But the presence of a dedicated telephoto lens on the basic OnePlus 9 seems to be strange to me. Telephoto lenses are normally reserved for Pro models, so I won't complain too much about this value-for-money offering.

In January this year, XDA Developers discovered several new features within the OnePlus camera application code. This included a "Tilt Shift" mode that allows users to achieve a miniature effect in landscape photos and transform them into dioramas.

Another mode called "Moon Mode" would allow users to apply filters to moon shots in night photos. A "Starburst" mode is supposed to amplify the radiation effects of a strong light source and the "Focus Peak" function should highlight certain areas more when focusing.

Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz screen, wireless charge 45 Watts

It's safe to say that the OnePlus 9 lineup will use the Snapdragon 888 SoC. There is currently no reliable information available on the hardware specifications, but it would seem logical to return to basic configurations of 128GB/8GB RAM for the OnePlus 9 and 256/12GB RAM for the Pro model.

On the other hand, if the OnePlus 9E, which is the "lite"/affordable variant is confirmed, I believe that there is a good chance that OnePlus will opt for a cheaper processor. I am hoping for a higher-end SoC compared to the Snapdragon 765, which already powers the OnePlus Nord. Who knows? Maybe we'll end up with the Snapdragon 870 instead for the only non-5G variant in the line-up.

As far as the display is concerned, OnePlus will certainly use a Samsung-made panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, at least on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Perhaps the base model and OnePlus 9E will max out at 90 Hz.

When it comes to the battery, OnePlus introduced its new Warp Charge 65T (65W charging) in the OnePlus 8T. This was the technology that the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were not privy to. It would be logical to conclude that the OnePlus 9 and Pro should therefore also be recipients of 65W charging in order to keep up with the times. Apart from that, I do not expect anything new or outstanding on the charging front.

The €39.90 Warp Charge 65T charger had better be included in the OnePlus 9's box! / © NextPit

As for wireless charging, Max Jambor predicted that the Pro variant could be equipped with 45 Watt wireless charging capability, which is an improvement over the 30 Watt wireless charging found on the OnePlus 8 Pro. The Pro version could also offer reverse wireless charging this time around.

Once again, there is a very high chance that this improvement would be reserved for the Pro model only. According to leaks from Max Jambor and 91Mobiles, both the base model and the Pro version would be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery and a charger would also be included in the box.

That would be in line with typical OnePlus behaviour of bucking the market trend, which is obviously to ditch the charger. Apart from that, it is a no-brainer in doing so should the OnePlus 9 range come with the Warp Charge 65T charger considering how it is very unlikely for users to already own such a powerful charger, which is required for them to benefit from this fast-charging technology.