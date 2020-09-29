OnePlus 8T: bad news for fans of the Pro models

For many weeks there have been speculation that OnePlus would not launch another Pro smartphone model this fall. These rumors have now been officially confirmed.

While it has been no secret for a while that OnePlus would again be introducing an updated version of its OnePlus 8 this fall, it was surprisingly quiet around a new Pro model. After the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro, and OnePlus 8 Pro, many observers continued to suspect, despite rumors to the contrary, that there would also be a OnePlus 8T Pro.

These hopes have now been officially ended by OnePlus CEO and co-founder Liu Zuoho (aka Pete Lau). In his Weibo profile Lau writes that there will be no OnePlus 8T Pro this year:

OnePlus boss Pete Lau officially confirmed on Weibo that there will be no OnePlus 8T Pro. / © Liu Zuoho/Weibo

As the automatically translated text suggests, users who want a "pro-level product" should continue to use the well-known OnePlus 8 Pro. The current flagship was only introduced in mid-April and is by no means outdated.

Furthermore, the CEO's message reads as if the company is currently not able to present an 8T Pro that is sufficiently different from the 8 Pro - or even the upcoming OnePlus 8T. A Pro model of the 8T would have been another incremental update of the well-known smartphone.

OnePlus 8T: The "secret" flagship

With the introduction of the OnePlus 8T on October 14th, 2020, the company already has a smartphone in the pipeline that is very close to the well-known 8 Pro. For example, a 120 Hertz display, a battery with 4,500 mAh and extremely fast charging via cable are expected.

However, the 8 Pro offers wireless charging, a telephoto lens, a higher resolution ultra wide angle camera and an official IP rating. Recent reports say that the OnePlus 8T won't come with the first three of these features. An IP rating has not yet been confirmed.

The picture at the top of this article shows the OnePlus 8 Pro.