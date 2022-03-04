Get a free OnePlus 8 5G with any T-Mobile Unlimited plan

T-Mobile is running a deal on the OnePlus 8 5G. The mid-range device by OnePlus brings competent features in 2022, and it is currently available for free for subscribers with any Unlimited plan. In this article, we will take a closer look at this deal and the plan offerings so that you can pick the right one for yourself.

Choosing a carrier plan in 2022 is tricky. Some providers have switched to 36-month installment plans only, posing a serious commitment choice to consumers. At least for now, T-Mobile is still offering two-year plans (24-months), which may allow you to jump to a better deal -and a new device- a year earlier while also paying a smaller total amount to the carrier.

Get the OnePlus 8 5G for free from T-Mobile with any Unlimited plan!

To benefit from this deal, you will have to get a new line from T-Mobile in any of their plan tiers. The OnePlus 8 5G came out with an MSRP of $599 in 2020. It brings a triple camera setup with a 48MP main camera. The SoC is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, and the screen is a 90Hz AMOLED display. With this deal, you will get the 8GB/128GB memory and storage configuration.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 8 Get the OnePlus 8 for free with any T-Mobile Unlimited Plan To device database

Last week we also took a look at a similar deal for the successor of the device, the OnePlus 9. But since this phone is more expensive, you cannot get it for free with all of the Unlimited plans. But if you have the added monthly budget for a T-Mobile Magenta MAX plan, then it will be more beneficial to take a look at this deal. You can read more details in our dedicated deal analysis.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 9 To device database

The advantage of this deal is that you basically get the device for free with any of the available plans, allowing you to pay a smaller total amount after the span of the 24-months. For example, the T-Mobile Unlimited Essentials plan will only set you back by $60/month (without any taxes or autopay & paperless billing discount) for 24 months for a total of $1,440. This means that you only have to pay for the plan, which includes unlimited data and more. But more on that below!

But let us take a closer look at what you will have to pay every month and in total:

OnePlus 8 5G T-Mobile deal pricing Essentials Magenta Magenta MAX Price $65 $75 $90 Autopay & paperless billing -$5 -$5 -$5 Price of the OnePlus 8 5G/month $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Monthly sum with the OnePlus 8 5G $60.00 $70.00 $85.00 Total Price over 24 months* $1,440 $1,680 $2,040 Total Price without the deal $2,039 $2,279 $2,639 Total discount $599 $599 $599

*Note: The total price does not include the local taxes (except for the Magenta plans) and the one-time activation fee of $35, these are calculated during check-out.

Which plan should I choose?

T-Mobile's plans are often cheaper than AT&T and Verizon's, but it is worth checking on the carrier coverage in your area, especially if you are interested in 5G service. Also worth noting is that the company offers special discounts to military personnel, first responders and people over 55 years old.

T-Mobile's plans comparison Essentials Magenta Magenta MAX Price without taxes $60 $70 $85 5G Access Nationwide 5G Access Data 50 GB premium data

3G access for mobile hotspots

Then lower speeds



100 GB premium data

5 GB hotspot 4G access

Then lower speeds



Unlimited premium data

40 GB hotspot 4G access

Then 3G hotspot access



Entertainment n/a Free Netflix Basic plan with 2+ lines Free Netflix HD plan with 2+ lines Other Benefits International texting



2G data in Mexico & Canada







International texting

International 2G data

5 GB of 4G data in Mexico & Canada

1h free for Gogo Wi-Fi in-flight service





International texting

International 2G data

5 GB of 4G data in Mexico & Canada

Unlimited Gogo Wi-Fi in-flight service







Firstly, all of them come with unlimited calls, texts, and data in the 5G network - Essentials and Magenta plans may reduce connection speeds after running out of "premium data". 4G data, calls, and texts are also available in Mexico and Canada, with varying speeds according to the plan.

T-Mobile also offers some perks on Live Nation venues and special offers using the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (Android | iPhone). Finally, you get International texting which allows you to send unlimited texts in over 210 countries worldwide, and the basic spam blocking protection from the company.

Is the OnePlus 8 5G the right device for you?

The OnePlus 8 definitely reminds us of 2020! / © NextPit

There is no way around it. The OnePlus 8 5G is almost a two-year-old device but being in the higher midrange category, it can still stand up adequately today. I expect the device to survive the entirety of the two years that you will be paying for the line that comes alongside it. But this is the maximum I would recommend you keep the device.

In our review, we called the device the "Thinking man's 5G phone" for 2020, and even though this statement may not be as true today, it still holds some value to it.

The OnePlus 8 5G comes with a Snapdragon 865 SoC from Qualcomm combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The GPU is an Adreno 650. This basically means that today, the OnePlus 8 5G will have no issue playing the latest games with decent performance, while for daily browsing, it is expected to be as good as any other flagship from 2020.

The display is equal to those we find in mid-ranged devices nowadays. The panel is a Fluid Amoled clocked at 90Hz, while it is also capable of displaying HDR10+ content at a resolution of 1080 x 2400.

The cameras may not have aged as well as the rest of the device. With a 48MP wide and a 16MP ultrawide, you will need to keep your expectations in check, especially compared to the OnePlus 9, which offers a 50 MP ultrawide camera. So if photography is something you want to make zero concessions in, then you may want to consider grabbing the OnePlus9.

Conclusion

So if you are on the market for an affordable (free) device and your expectations are moderated, then I can recommend getting this deal with either an Essential or a Magenta plan.

But if your data needs are more significant than what the regular Magenta plan offers and you are considering a Magenta Max plan, then I will direct you to the OnePlus 9 offer.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 8 Get the OnePlus 8 for free with any T-Mobile Unlimited Plan To device database

You can check for more T-Mobile deals by clicking on this link*, including models from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, and even Google Pixel phones.

So what did you think of this deal? Do you believe the OnePlus 8 5G is still relevant today? Let us know in the comments!