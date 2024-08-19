Some flagship smartphones launched recently have become pricier. Besides device manufacturers, suppliers are also contributing by hiking their component prices. Qualcomm has confirmed that its upcoming high-end chipset will cost more, which could affect devices fitted with the chip, including the unannounced OnePlus 13. However, a new report suggests that the handset will be spared from any price hike to stay competitive.

According to frequent and reliable leaker Digital Chat Station, who shared details on Weibo (via Notebookcheck), OnePlus is set to announce the OnePlus 13 as early as October in China, followed by a global launch. This will place the handset in an earlier launch window.

OnePlus 13 might command the same attractive pricing

Although the device is among the first batch of Android flagships likely to be fitted with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, the leaker forecasted that the handset’s pricing won’t be influenced by Qualcomm’s planned price changes. This means the OnePlus 13 will carry the same price tag as the OnePlus 12 (review), which was priced at $800 when launched in the US.

With OnePlus keeping the cost unchanged for the OnePlus 13, it could make the handset competitive in several ways. Firstly, recent flagship Android smartphones have become more expensive, including the new Google Pixel 9 and Samsung’s latest foldable lineup. Hence, the OnePlus 13 with a $800 sticker price will undercut those alternatives from the competition.

The display of the OnePlus 12 is vivid and colorful, boasting a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The OnePlus 13 is rumored to feature a slightly flatter panel by incorporating a micro-curved AMOLED display. / © nextpit

Additionally, maintaining the same price point could attract budget-conscious consumers who are looking for high-end features without the premium price tag. This strategy might help OnePlus capture a larger market share, especially among users who prioritize value for money.

It’s unclear what the state of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 will be, as it would also utilize Qualcomm’s chip. However, comparing the current OnePlus strategy, the OnePlus 13 might continue to be a more affordable alternative to the Galaxy S25 Plus or be on par with the standard model. This could position OnePlus as a strong contender in the flagship smartphone market, offering top-tier performance at a more accessible price.

OnePlus 13 rumored specs and design

The OnePlus 13 is rumored to feature an updated design that is unlike the recent OnePlus devices. It might also ditch the curved AMOLED display in favor of a new micro-curved AMOLED that will slightly result in a flatter glass on top similar to the Xiaomi 14 series.

Meanwhile, in the camera front, the OnePlus 13 is tipped to carry the same triple camera as its predecessor. So, the imaging setup should feature a 50 MP main, a 64 MP periscope telephoto with 3x zoom, and a 48 MP ultrawide.

What do you think about the potential pricing of the OnePlus 13? Do you believe it would be a smart move? Let us hear your opinion in the comments.