OnePlus is tipped to introduce major exterior changes in the OnePlus 13. Now, a newly released mockup has hinted at how the device could look like in real-life, and that may include a nod to past OnePlus flagship smartphones .

Courtesy of reliable leaker Fixed Focus Digital, an unpolished mockup of the OnePlus 13 was shared over Weibo. As noted by the source, the edited image is not official and was referenced based on rumored details, so a lot of this could still change in the final model. However, that could still be enough to provide a clearer picture of how the handset's back portion will look.

How the OnePlus 13 could be different from the OnePlus 12

Essentially, the OnePlus 13 was depicted to sport new off-centre rear cameras that sit on an elevated square hump. This is noticeably larger and more prominent from the circular island flowing to the left side in the OnePlus 12 (review) and OnePlus 11.

In addition, the setup comprises of four circular cutouts, with three of them occupied by camera sensors while the remaining one is for the circular LED flash. It also appears the Hasselblad branding is present and positioned at the center of the island.

OnePlus 13's design referenced based on available details and rumors. / © Weibo

The updated design provides a similar vibe to the OnePlus 10T which has a square camera hump, although this is more to be blended at the side rather than an isolated module as seen in the image above. Interestingly, the OnePlus 13 looks to be closer in design to the Xiaomi 14 (review) with its square-shaped camera module.

A bold camera island indicates this can only be a Xiaomi 14. / © nextpit

Apart from the redesigned back panel, the OnePlus 13 was also rumored to come with a flat OLED display. However, there was also a separate report that the handset will favor a “micro-curved” display with 2.5D edges in all sides similar to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra (review).

Elsewhere, the OnePlus 13 should be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and will come with Android 15 out of the box. Not much is expected to change in the camera and battery departments. Furthermore, it is expected to break cover first in China later this year, while it will likely be globally available in 2025.

Do you favor this design in the OnePlus 13? What other changes do you wish to see from the device? Let us know in the comments.