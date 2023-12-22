OnePlus' 12R is a Mid-Range Killer Launching in More Countries

OnePlus is eagerly expected to launch the OnePlus 12 globally next month . But aside from the flagship Android phone , the mid-range OnePlus 12R could be tagged along. The key specs of the device have seemingly leaked including the launch date with a hint of a US release. If it happens, this will be the first for an R-branded OnePlus to arrive in the States.

Over on X, reliable leaker Max Jambor, who is also a frequent source of anything about OnePlus, has shared the set hardware specifications of the OnePlus 12R. On paper, the device appears as a solid upgrade to its predecessor and a modest iteration from this year's OnePlus 11 (review), save for the rear camera which has a middling macro sensor.

OnePlus 12R specs

Accordingly, the OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch LTPO4 AMOLED screen with a variable refresh rate between 1 and 120 Hz. It's protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 panel on top and has a curved edge as seen in the mockup image. The display is a step up from the OnePlus 11's LTPO3 screen and Gorilla Glass Victus 1 protection.

In the imaging department, the back has a triple camera system which is headlined by a 50 MP Sony IMX 890 sensor. With what we know, this is the same primary snapper as the OnePlus 11. Then there's the 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro sensor, which are notably downgrades from the 11.

OnePlus 12R's mockup image. / © X/u/MaxJamb

Except for the larger battery capacity at 5,500 mAh, the innards of the OnePlus 12R are identical to the OnePlus' current flagship. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is paired with 128/256 GB storage and 8/16 GB LPDDR5X RAM. The charging speed is rated at 100 watts and there's no mention of wireless charging here.

There's no actual images shared, but perhaps we can imagine the OnePlus 12R shares the same design as the OnePlus 12 as well. The tipster did confirm that it will be available in gray and blue finishes.

OnePlus 12R US release date and price

As for the launch, it is listed that the OnePlus 12R will be announced first in China on January 4. The global launch is on January 23, which is also the day the OnePlus 12 will make its way to more markets.

Interestingly, Jambor said that the OnePlus 12R is going to be released in the US, which is the first time for the lineup. However, there's no exact availability yet and for how much. But if we were to guess, it should sit below the OnePlus 11's launch price of $699. So, we're talking here somewhere north of $500 as a safe estimate.

With these specs, do you think the OnePlus 12R will be a mid-range killer for the likes of Google's Pixel 7a or Samsung's Galaxy A series? Tells us in the comments.