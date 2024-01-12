Hot topics

OnePlus 12R's Global Model Design is Fully Revealed

OnePlus 12R live real photo
OnePlus is slated to announce the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R for global markets on January 23. While the OnePlus 12 has already been confirmed to be an exact copy of its Chinese version, the company has yet to reveal the OnePlus 12R. Will it be a clone of the OnePlus Ace 3 or will it feature a design change? It looks like we no longer have to wait with bated breath for the answer after official renders of the device appeared.

Based on images shared by WinFuture's resident leaker Roland Quandt, the European OnePlus 12R model features the same exterior as the Chinese OnePlus 12R. In other words, this budget smartphone does appear as a rebranded OnePlus Ace 3.

This is not also a major surprise at all. However, there were previous instances where the company used certain components from an international OnePlus unit, such as equipping a different camera module compared to the local model.

Regardless, the OnePlus 12R's design is familiar to most and shares many similarities to the OnePlus 12. Basically, this more affordable device gets an off-center camera island with a triple module and LED flash that is located in a different cut out as shown in an earlier teaser.

OnePlus 12R
OnePlus 12R's design in all angles / © X/u/RQuandt

In front, we see the large 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with curved edges on both sides. The bezels are remarkably thin on both the top and bottom chins. As for the keys, the slider is positioned on the left while the volume rocker and power button reside on the right.

Likewise, the OnePlus 12R shares the same provisions for its interface as the standard OnePlus 12, with an IR blaster and speaker on top and the USB-C port, SIM tray, and two-slit speakers located at the bottom.

Confirmed colorways include black and the new blue, while gold with a shade of pink might remain an exclusive option in China.

Other OnePlus 12R specifications and price

Other device specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC which can be configured up to 16 GB RAM/256 GB memory. The camera array is helmed by a 50 MP Sony IMX 890 sensor, accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a mandatory 2 MP macro sensor. Its 5,500 mAh battery capacity is the largest one ever equipped on a OnePlus smartphone.

Lastly, the leaked priced of the OnePlus 12R suggests it will duke it out with other smartphones in the $500 category, such as the likes of Google's Pixel 7a (review).

What are your thoughts on the OnePlus 12R's design? Which colorway appeals to you? Share your answers with us in the comments.

Source: X/u/rquandt

