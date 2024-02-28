OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Launched — How to Order

Hot topics

OnePlus and HoYoverse have once again collaborated to launch another Genshin Impact-themed device. This time, they are introducing the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition at MWC in Barcelona, which was first announced in China a few days ago. The device is now available for pre-order in major markets, including the USA and Canada, starting today.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact features a customized exterior inspired by the game's character, Keqing. What sets it apart is the purple finish, dubbed Electro Violet, on the back and aluminum frame, along with etched decorative elements across the rear glass panel and top edge. Both the fast-charging power adapter and the USB-C cable, featuring an angled connector and LED indicator, also sport a matching purple paint job.

The customization extends to the retail set and UI as well. Inside the retail box, there's a Keqing-themed snap-on phone case, a phone stand, a SIM ejector tool, and collectible stickers and pins. OnePlus is also introducing a customized theme with a purple palette, live wallpaper, and lock screen that align with Keqing and Genshin Impact.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition accessories in detail
The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition retail box includes a customized Keqing phone case, charger, and collectibles. / © nextpit

Regarding the internal hardware, it remains the same as the standard OnePlus 12R version we recently reviewed, offering a capable gaming smartphone package. This includes Qualcomm's previous flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC at the core, paired with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The battery capacity remains unchanged at 5,500 mAh, with an 80-watt charging speed for the US model.

At the front, the device still features a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. This panel is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the overall build is IP64 certified. The imaging department is equipped with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide, and a 2 MP macro sensor, while the front boasts a 16 MP selfie snapper.

The device also includes usual gaming enhancements, such as a large dual vapor chamber cooling system for improved heat dissipation compared to its predecessor, and support for Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

We got a sneak peek at the collector's goodies and the themed OnePlus 12R version at the OnePlus keynote at MWC. Here's an image gallery showcasing details of the Genshin Impact special edition phone:

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Special Edition
Experience Genshin Impact like never before with the customized OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition. © nextpit
OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition in detail
The phone features custom wallpapers showcasing the main character, Keqing. © nextpit
OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition
The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition's purple back cover is uniquely captivating. © nextpit
OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition
However, if you prefer, you can get a special case for the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition. © nextpit
OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition
The device count with a 50 MP main camera—like the OnePlus 12R. © nextpit
OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition
OnePlus designed a special charging cable for the 12R Genshin Impact Edition, featuring custom gaming lighting. © nextpit
OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition
This is the layout of the box you will get at home if purchasing the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition. © nextpit

How much is the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition

OnePlus is offering the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition for sale through OnePlus.com at $649 (or $869 CAD), which is $50 more than the standard 12R.

Pre-orders begin today, with shipments starting on March 21. Additionally, there is a trade-in program that provides a $100 (or $150 CAD) credit for any smartphone in any condition.

Are you a collector at heart? Please tell us if you like Genshin Impact or want to buy another special phone made for collectors.

