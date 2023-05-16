OnePlus 12 May Feature Extended Zoom with a Periscope Camera

OnePlus was previously rumored to test out the idea of adding a periscope camera in their upcoming handset. Unfortunately, it didn't materialize in this year's OnePlus 11 , which only arrived with the usual triple camera module. Now, it is being reported that OnePlus' next flagship, possibly the OnePlus 12, would feature an optical system with extended zoom capabilities.

OnePlus is among the very few Android manufacturers left who have not employed a periscope camera that enables lossless zoom in higher magnification levels on its camera phones. However, that could change next year as a fresh rumor shed light on the development of the component.

First OnePlus camera phone with a periscope camera

Over on China's Weibo platform, Digital Chat Station, which is a frequent Apple and Android leaker, suggested OnePlus has plans to utilize the periscope camera in an upcoming phone. It added that the brand is already testing it out on an unnamed device powered by the SM8650 chipset, which is also known as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC that is tipped to be unveiled at the end of 2023.

The device in question would most likely be the OnePlus 12 or OnePlus 12 Pro, if the company intends to bring back the Pro lineup. Although OnePlus confirmed it will announce a foldable OnePlus phone later this year, it is safe to say this folding device will enlist the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 rather than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The glossy metal in the camera module with a 48 MP 5x periscope sensor is integrated right into the chassis of the Pixel 7 Pro, and is a fingerprint magnet. / © NextPit

OnePlus 12 (Pro) could share specs with Oppo Find X6 Pro

It was mentioned that OnePlus is not the only one that will launch a camera phone equipped with a periscope camera. According to the account, Realme is also testing it out on a device powered by the same mobile processor. Presumably, this may end up on next year's Realme GT 4, the successor to the Realme GT 3 which we've reviewed.

It was not detailed what are the specifications of this periscope camera. But in the case of the OnePlus 12, it could share the 50 MP periscope telephoto (2.8x optical zoom) with the Oppo Find X6 Pro since the two brands are subsidiaries of the parent company, BBK Electronics.

Would you consider buying the OnePlus 12 or OnePlus 12 Pro if it features a periscope camera? Share your answers with us in the comments.