OnePlus 12 Leaked Specs Reveal Massive Battery and 24 GB RAM

It appears there's no shortage of OnePlus 12 leaks lately. Following the supposed release schedule and camera details , key specs of the upcoming flagship Android smartphone have now been revealed as well. The fresh leak gives weight to the previous speculation of the device having a humongous 24 GB of RAM and a 5400 mAh battery.

Over in June, it was reported that OnePlus' parent company, BKK Electronics, plans to launch its first phone equipped with 24 GB of RAM. That has been confirmed after the China-bound OnePlus Ace Pro 2 was recently revealed packing the aforementioned memory configuration.

This setup is believed to be carried over to the OnePlus 12 that will be released in global markets. Fortunately, a new report is shedding more light on this speculation and likely corroborating the definitive key specs of the device.

OnePlus 12's boosted memory, battery, and charging

According to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station, OnePlus is currently testing an engineering unit of the OnePlus 12. It is said the device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is not surprising. But what's interesting is that the configurable maximum RAM is listed at 24 GB while the base variant is getting 16 GB.

Other specs mentioned for the OnePlus 12 include a 5400 mAh battery, which is substantially larger than the 5000 mAh capacity compared on the OnePlus 11 (review) and other flagship devices from prominent brands. Additionally, the increased battery is paired with 100 W wired charging speed and 50 W wireless charging.

The OnePlus 12 renders show a periscope camera, centered punch hole, and an almost unchanged rear design from the OnePlus 11. / © OnLeaks / SmartPrix

OnePlus 12 has a new screen panel and enlarged axis motor

The OnePlus 12 display is also said to have the same curved edges, but this now uses a new panel along with an embedded ultra-thin optics. At the same time, the unit ships with a new vapor chamber cooling system and haptics motor, both components are tipped to be larger compared to its predecessor.

When it comes to the camera, the OnePlus 12 is sporting an upgraded triple module. This is helmed by a 50 MP primary sensor with Sony IMX9xx model coupled with a 50 MP ultrawide and a 64 MP periscope snapper with 3x optical zoom.

With these specifications, the OnePlus 12 is building up a major upgrade from the OnePlus 11. However, it's unclear whether the changes will result in the handset becoming pricier. For reference, the OnePlus 11 retails starting at $699. On the other hand, OnePlus is rumored to launch the OnePlus 12 in December in China and followed by a global announcement in January.

Do you think the OnePlus 12 would give Samsung a run for its money? What other features should the company include in its upcoming flagship Android smartphone? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.