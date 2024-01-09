OnePlus 12 And 12R Prices Revealed: Flagship Gets $100 Hike

The OnePlus 12 is the company's latest flagship smartphone that is scheduled to be released globally alongside the OnePlus 12R on January 23 . Although most of the device's details including the specifications have been confirmed upon their launch in China, the pricing remains unknown for other countries. Fresh speculation points to a price hike arriving for the flagship, although this may be offset by having larger memory.

OnePlus 12 price and configurations

According to German news outlet Techpuls, the international variant of the OnePlus 12 will be available in two storage configurations. In particular, the base model will feature 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of on-board storage while the other option offers a generous 16/512 GB configuration, with both unsurprisingly missing out on expandable storage.

As for the price, the base model will allegedly begin at $799 in the US, which is an increase of $100 compared to the OnePlus 11. However, the latter did come with a smaller memory configuration at 8/128 GB. To this end, it appears that OnePlus is simply removing the cheapest options.

All colors of the OnePlus 12 including the new white and marble green / © OnePlus

At the same time, the price increase is justifiable given most flagship counterparts from competitors have also become more expensive. For instance, the Google Pixel 8 (review) and Pixel 8 Pro (review) are both more expensive compared to the Pixel 7 series. Only Samsung is expected to retain the Galaxy S24 at the same price, though.

Of course, there are also notable upgrades in tow with the OnePlus 12. The flagship is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and features a new and brighter AMOLED display panel. There is also a bigger battery capacity and will see the return of wireless charging through Qi2. Most importantly, the device's camera system has been overhauled with the inclusion of a periscope camera and a stacked sensor on the primary camera.

OnePlus confirms the colors and design of OnePlus 12R / © OnePlus

The OnePlus 12R is as affordable as the Pixel 7a

Apart from the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 12R's price is also mentioned. The budget flagship is said to cost $499 a pop with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It goes head-to-head with the likes of the Google Pixel 7a (review). On the other hand, the next option comes with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage for $599.

In terms of hardware, the OnePlus 12R appears as a refresh to the OnePlus 11. It has a new LTPO4 AMOLED screen, a bigger battery cell at 5,500 mAh, and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. It has a triple camera system as well, though the 50 MP main shooter is coupled with an 8 MP ultra-wide and a middling 2 MP macro sensor.

Do you think the prices of the OnePlus 12 and 12R are reasonable? We look forward to your answers in the comments.