OnePlus 11 Pro specs revealed: All premium features you could imagine

Details surrounding the OnePlus 11 Pro have started to come out recently. The latest one reveals the beefy specifications of the upcoming Android flagship. Furthermore, it indicates that OnePlus is pulling out all stops to make the OnePlus 11 Pro more interesting than its predecessor.

TL;DR

OnePlus 11 Pro's remaining specs revealed in a new leak.

OnePlus is revamping the triple camera setup.

The 48MP main will be replaced by a 50MP sensor along with new telephoto and ultrawide cameras.

The same source, 91Mobiles, that previously shared the renders of the OnePlus 11 Pro has now dropped the device's other key features. While there are no surprises in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and Hasselblad optics choices, the remaining specs revealed suggest otherwise.

OnePlus 11 Pro leaked with flagship specs

In terms of camera, OnePlus is seen revamping the triple camera module. A 50MP main will replace the old 48MP wide snapper. It's possible that the same sensor from the Oppo Find X5 Pro is utilized here. The other cameras are 48MP ultrawide and 32MP telephoto, coupled with a lowered 16MP selfie shooter. However, it was not mentioned what other imaging improvements are in tow.

Besides the photography capabilities, OnePlus' 11 Pro is said to boast a 6.7-inch QHD AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Along with the SD 8 Gen 2 chipset, RAM will start at 8 GB up to 16 GB while storage could max out to 256 GB, which is a little disappointing. Likewise, charging speed is faster at 100W but with unchanged 5000mAh battery.

OnePlus 11 Pro could bring back the famous alert slider and Hasselblad camera branding / © Twitter/u/OnLeaks

Reported specs of OnePlus 11 Pro

6.7-inch QHD AMOLED screen, 120Hz

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

8 GB to 16 GB RAM

128 / 256 GB storage

Hasselblad optics

50MP main + 48MP ultrawide + 32MP telephoto cameras

5000 mAh battery, 100W fast charging

Other specs that already known are in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, and Alert Slider that was thought to be gone for good when the OnePlus 10T 5G was launched last month with the missing classic key. Moreover, the OnePlus 11 Pro is set to be unveiled first in China before it goes global in early 2023.

Do these OnePlus 11 (Pro) specifications excite you? Let us hear your opinion about the upcoming Android device.