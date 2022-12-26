Samsung in trouble: OnePlus 11 will get twice the RAM than Galaxy S23

OnePlus 11 is planned to launch a week after the Galaxy S23 next year. While the limelight might be captured by the latter, OnePlus's upcoming flagship is already producing impressive numbers in other areas. Today, a new listing has revealed the beefy specifications of the device putting its rivals to shame.

The finding was spotted from a Chinese certification outlet that provides all the hardware details accompanying the OnePlus 11 (Pro). Fans can expect that the specs planned for China would be almost unchanged once the device has arrived for the global market. This is similar to the case of this year's OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 11 trumps the Galaxy S23 (Ultra) in memory size

It is expected that the OnePlus 11 will be available in two memory configurations of 12 GB or 16 GB. The max memory at 16 GB is notably bigger or exactly double the rumored 8 GB capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, which might be also the reason that the Galaxy pair was lagging in early benchmark testing.

OnePlus 11 Pro could bring back the famous alert slider and Hasselblad camera branding / © Twitter/u/OnLeaks

Even the Galaxy S23 Ultra could also start with 8 GB for the base variant despite the premium cost. To make matters worse, the storage size of OnePlus's upcoming flagship is listed at 256 GB or 512 GB and surprisingly dwarfs the alleged 128 GB minimum storage of Samsung's trio. But it's unclear how these high numbers will translate in real-life usage.

OnePlus 11 full specs

Other specs of the OnePlus 11 uncovered include a 6.7-inch QHD+ display and a slightly thinner build than the OnePlus 10 Pro while weight is a smidge lighter. Additionally, OnePlus will throw in a non-overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and 5000 mAh battery. Early reports suggest charging speed is rated at 100W.

As regards the shooting capabilities, a new 50 MP main will replace the 48 MP sensor on the predecessor. Alongside are the improved 32 MP telephoto camera and 48 MP ultrawide cameras. Lastly, the selfie snapper is a brand-new 16 MP sensor.

There is no information yet on the OnePlus 11 pricing. But it is safe to say it won't deviate much from the OnePlus 10 Pro or the cheaper OnePlus 10T. How much are you willing to pay for a OnePlus with these specs?