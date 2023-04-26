Charge Faster, Pay Cheaper: OnePlus Flagship Phones are up to 31% Off

OnePlus is stretching its sale for the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T . Both previous flagship phones offer ultra-fast charging and powerful processors are up to 31 percent cheaper on Amazon. What's even better is that OnePlus is listing the more popular green color option for the two devices.

The OnePlus 10T that Camila reviewed is a more recent handset than the OnePlus 10 Pro. On Amazon, the base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage drops to $499 after the 23 percent price reduction. It is available to be picked in Jade Green or Moonstone Black.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 10T 5G The OnePlus 10T is $150 cheaper at Amazon. To device database

On the other hand, the OnePlus 10 Pro NextPit reviewed a year ago comes with an advantage of Hasselblad-tuned cameras over the OnePlus 10T. It gets a bigger discount at the same retailer. Usually retailing for $799, the deal puts it to a crazy low of $549, which translates to 31 percent off.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 10 Pro The OnePlus 10 Pro is massively discounted at Amazon today. To device database

OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10T are both winners

What makes the OnePlus 10T a better buy is its more updated internal hardware setup. It is powered by a more efficient Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and coupled to a 4800 mAh battery. The 125 watts charging speed of the device is incredible, which is the fastest you can get from a phone in the US. Camera-wise, the rear is helmed by a 50 MP sensor. This is then supplemented by 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro snappers.

OnePlus 10T 5G supports 120W/150W fast charging / © NextPit

If you want to have a better display and Hasselblad optics, you can opt for the OnePlus 10 Pro. In addition, it has a telephoto camera you won't find in the OnePlus 10T. Furthermore, video recording notches up to 8K resolution on this shooter as well.

You can't go wrong with either OnePlus device as both are powerful in their class and more compelling to purchase, especially at their new rates. Likewise, we want to know which would you pick from the two? Share with us in the comments.