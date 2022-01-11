OnePlus 10 Pro announced: 80W charging and bigger battery

OnePlus announced today in China its new flagship for the first semester of 2022. The OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with Qualcomm's new top-of-the-line processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, brings a new design for the camera module co-developed with Hasselblad, and keeps the same overall dimensions from the OnePlus 9 Pro, despite packing a bigger battery and faster charging.

TL;DR

OnePlus 10 Pro was announced in China, running ColorOS 12.1.

The flagship phone brings a new design on the back for the triple camera module.

The brand highlighted a bigger cooling system and faster charging.

As with most Chinese flagship phones this year, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC takes on processing duties, promising 30% faster gaming performance, 400% faster AI processing, and lower power consumption, thanks to its new 4nm manufacturing process. Its 5G modem is capable of (theoretical) speeds of up to 10 Gbps.

To avoid the overheating problems that affected many 2021 flagships, OnePlus announced a new "spatial cooling system", consisting of many different sheets of dissipating materials, that amount to a total area of around 55% of an A4 sheet.

OnePlus 10 Pro's cooling system pairs different heat-dissipating layers with a vapor chamber / © OnePlus/Weibo

LTPO 2.0 adaptive AMOLED display

OnePlus was eager to highlight its new "True LTPO 2.0" display, a newer version of the "Fluid AMOLED" panel — also known as "Dynamic AMOLED" in Samsung's spec sheets — which promises faster frequency changes between 1 and 120 Hz. In one animation posted on social media, OnePlus explained that the LTPO 2 screen can change from 120 Hz to 1 Hz in 75 ms, compared to 700 ms on the previous generation.

The faster switching helps to further reduce battery consumption, to the point that OnePlus advertises it as using less power than the 90 Hz displays found on other smartphones. New tech aside, the OnePlus 10 Pro keeps the 6.7 inches display size from its predecessor, as well as the QHD+ resolution with 3216 x 1440 pixels (525 DPI on a 20.1:9 ratio).

The camera module now extends to the side of the OnePlus 10 Pro / © OnePlus

Faster charging, both wired and wireless

Despite keeping the same overall dimensions from the OP9Pro, the OnePlus 10 Pro manages to pack a bigger dual-cell battery, with a 5000 mAh capacity.

The flagship phone is compatible with Oppo's included SuperVOOC 80W charger, as well as the optional AirVOOC adapter for up to 50W wireless charging. According to the manufacturer, the battery can be fully charged in 32 minutes with SuperVOOC and 47 minutes wirelessly. The OnePlus 10 Pro also offers reverse wireless charging, allowing users to charge smartwatches and earphones compatible with the Qi standard.

The OnePlus 10 Pro dimensions are roughly similar to its predecessor / © OnePlus

Second generation Hasselblad camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the second flagship family under the OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership, bringing the Swedish brand color science to the smartphone. All three cameras on the phone are capable of recording 12-bit RAW pictures, as well as a new RAW+ mode, pairing the computational photography processing to RAW files.

The camera module has a new design / © OnePlus

OnePlus took special care in identifying the main sensors used on the OnePlus 10 Pro, starting with the wide-angle camera, using a Sony IMX789 sensor, with 48 megapixels and f/1.8 aperture with OIS. The ultra-wide camera uses a Samsung JN1 sensor with 50 MP, f/2.2 and a 150° FOV, while the telephoto camera relies on an unidentified 8 MP sensor with an OIS, f/2.4 lens with a 3.3x optical zoom.

ColorOS in China, OxygenOS elsewhere

Launched with Oppo's ColorOS 12.1 in China, OnePlus announced that the global versions of the OnePlus 10 Pro will be equipped with OxygenOS 12. Both systems are based on Android 12, and in OxygenOS' case also bring a fresh look to the interface, as well as Google's new features.

In China, OnePlus is advertising the smartphone as the first one to receive TÜV SÜD level A certification for "36 months fluidity", suggesting that the OnePlus 10 Pro performance will not significantly degrade after three years, something we will be eager to test.

Emerald Forest (left) and Volcanic Black (right) are the color options for the OnePlus 10 Pro / © OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro pricing

According to OnePlus, its new flagship phone will be available for sale in China starting January 13th, both in physical stores as well as Oppo's online store, in three memory options and two colors, Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest:

8 + 128 GB: ¥4699 (approx. $740 / 650€)

8 + 256 GB: ¥4999 ($785 / 695€)

12 + 256 GB: ¥5299 ($830 / 735€)

There is currently no availability date for other countries, but OnePlus's UK Twitter account says it is "coming soon".

