Nothing chose to forgo launching a successor to the Phone (2) last year, leaving fans speculating about the company’s next flagship move. Now, the British startup is widely anticipated to unveil the Phone (3) in 2024, with rumors pointing to flagship-level specifications. Adding fuel to the fire, Nothing has seemingly teased a new device and confirmed an official unveiling event set for March.

The company’s 2024 lineup raised eyebrows. Alongside the mid-range Phone (2a) and Phone (2a) Plus (review), Nothing also introduced the Phone 1 under its spinoff sub-brand, CMF. Conspicuously absent from the roster was the Phone (3). This departure from its earlier strategy of two annual core phone launches left many scratching their heads.

However, recent developments suggest Nothing may be recalibrating its approach for 2024.

A Glimpse of the Nothing Phone (3)?

Nothing has teased its upcoming product through a short video shared on X. The teaser includes the tagline "Power in Perspective" and reveals a launch date: March 4 at 10:00 GMT. This timing aligns with MWC 2025, set to take place in Barcelona, sparking speculation that Nothing could use the global stage to reveal its next flagship.

The accompanying clip offers a cryptic look at what appears to be a camera module. The design features a circular cutout alongside an elliptical one, likely housing triple camera lenses that are obscured. The glowing effect along the edges suggests the presence of Nothing’s signature Glyph interface or LED lighting.

Curiously, the teaser also depicts flat, capacitive keys—but the layout seems unusual if the circular area is meant to be a button. This could suggest the teaser is highlighting a different feature altogether.

A leaked email, allegedly from Nothing CEO and founder Carl Pei, all but confirms the Phone (3)'s arrival this year. The email describes the upcoming device as a “flagship” and specifies a Q1 launch window. It also hints at “breakthrough innovations in user interface,” which will reportedly leverage the company’s AI-enabled platform.

What Can We Expect from the Nothing Phone (3)?

Details about the Phone (3)’s specifications remain scarce. However, if the teaser is indeed showcasing a camera module, it could signal an upgrade from the dual-camera setup found in the Phone (1) and Phone (2) (review). A triple-camera array would bring the Phone (3) closer to competing with other flagship devices on the market, like the Galaxy S25 series.

Additionally, a leap to a more powerful chipset seems likely, given the flagship positioning. Could Nothing equip the Phone (3) with the rumored Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC? For now, that remains speculation.

What hardware and software features do you want to see in the Nothing Phone (3)? Please let us know in the comments!