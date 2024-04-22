Nothing Phone (2) and Ear Get ChatGPT Upgrades in New Update

Along with the launch of the Nothing Ear (review) and Ear (a) last week, the UK-based startup has rolled out the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update to the Phone (2). The firmware adds a hands-free gesture to activate ChatGPT with the noise-canceling earbuds as well as other features and enhancements to the handset.

Better chatbot AI integration and Android's Ultra HDR

If you got a ChatGPT app installed on the second-gen Phone (review), you can now take advantage of the expanded control to initiate a voice conversation with the chatbot through the Nothing earbuds. The feature comes first to the Ear and Ear (a) but Nothing says it will support other Nothing headphones in the future.

Users can also add a ChatGPT widget on the lock screen for easier access such as activating a specific mode. There's a new button shortcut for the screenshot and clipboard tools as well. Basically, this lets you copy texts directly to the ChatGPT app.

Nothing has reworked its audio signature, making it more balanced on the Nothing Ear. / © nextpit

Beyond the ChatGPT improvements, Nothing Phone (2) gets Ultra XDR support on the native Nothing OS camera app. For what it's worth, this is the same Ultra HDR image format on Google's Pixel phones and Samsung's Galaxy S24 (review). The mode delivers better dynamic range level and size compression compared to standard HDR photos.

Other changes with Nothing OS 2.5.5

A new HDR switcher is also introduced in the photo and portrait modes on the camera app. Nothing says users can disable or enable the switching from the camera settings.

Nothing is adding a more useful accessibility shortcut on the quick settings with the new Ring mode. Users can just swipe down to access the quick settings panel and activate the ring mode without fiddling in the volume rocker. New widgets for battery and recorder are also added.

RAM Booster is a performance-related feature to boost memory through virtual RAM. It can be found inside the system section in the settings.

And beyond the notable features, there are system optimization and bug fixes in tow with the latest Nothing update. Some of those include the fix for flickering issues with always-on mode and app launches via the quick settings.

Nothing notes the firmware release is staggered, so availability will depend on your Phone (2) region or carrier.

Do you own a Nothing Phone (2)? Have you received the update yet? Share with us your experience in the comments.