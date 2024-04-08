Nothing Confirms Ear and Ear (a) Headphones Without the Numbers

Nothing's products have always been distinguished by the transparent and glyph design along with the unconventional naming scheme. The UK-based startup has confirmed that it will deviate how it will name its future headphones . They've also teased the Nothing Ear and Ear (a) as the first devices to carry the new branding, which will be unveiled on April 18.

Nothing's new naming strategy

In an X post, Nothing stated that they're dropping out the numbers that had been used to identify its audio devices. For instance, the supposed Ear (3) that will succeed to last year's Nothing Ear (2) we've reviewed will just be called Nothing Ear. While the next-gen model of those could be well go as Ear 2025 or depending on the respective year it will be launched.

In addition to the Nothing Ear, there are also the Nothing Ear (a) that are set to be announced as well. Namely, the 'a' on the name denotes of an even more budget-oriented products similar to how the current Phone (2a) mid-range is positioned below the premium Phone (2). But again, the numeric identification is stripped off.

Nothing teases new Ear and Ear (a) TWS earbuds / © Nothing

Nothing's decision is to streamline how it positions its entire branding. However, Nothing didn't mention if the same naming scheme will be adopted for its smartphones and other products. Hence, we could still expect the company's next smartphone will be marketed with a number on its name. Particularly, the Phone (2) successor will likely be called as Phone (3).

What we know about the new Nothing Ear and Ear (a)

Based on the available details about the Nothing Ear and Ear (a), the former wireless earbuds should sport the same stem-based form as the Ear (2) as highlighted on the teaser image shared by Nothing. They are likely to bring improved audio and ANC, too, and would be priced within the range of the existing noise-canceling transparent earbuds.

On the other hand, the Nothing Ear (a) should be the muted but affordable version of the other premium earbuds, perhaps dropping the ANC function similar to the Nothing Ear (stick). For the price, the Ear (a) may still be priced under $100.

Nothing is set to fully reveal both Ear and Ear (a) on April 18 through the usual recorded video presentation. Which features do you like to see from the new wireless earbuds? Are you looking to pick any of them once available? Let us know your answers in the comments.