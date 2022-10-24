No change: Nothing Ear (2) leaked with unchanged transparent design

The successor to the Nothing Ear (1) buds have been revealed in a set of leaked render images. Besides the leak confirming the existence of Nothing Ear (2), it also hints that there will be minimal changes to the noise cancelling headphones ' design.

TL;DR

Nothing's Ear (2) wireless earbuds render leaked along with unchanged design.

Pricing and release date of the upcoming earbuds are still undisclosed.

Nothing is hiking the price of the Ear (1).

The company says it will launch the Ear (stick) on October 26.

Nothing, the startup led by Carl Pei, could be preparing to announce the upcoming Ear (2) headphones. Based on the images shared by 91Mobiles, the second-generation buds will be almost identical to the Ear (1).

The only change that is noticeable is the new "ear (2)" engraved text. Other than that, very minor accents are added on top of the original transparent stem-based form as well as on the charging case.

Nothing Ear (2) with unchanged design to Ear (1) / © 91Mobiles

Nothing Ear (1) price hike

The source didn't divulge any details as regards the internal hardware and audio features. We can safely assume that the brand should focus on improving the sound quality since the Nothing Ear (1) didn't live up to the hype based on our colleague's review.

In addition, there was no mention of the exact release date. But it's safe to say Nothing is nowhere near introducing the second-gen Ear considering they are still planning to increase the pricing of the Ear (1) starting this week. The pair's price will be hiked from $100 to $150, a 50 percent difference. According to Nothing, its latest move is due to the current inflation.

Affiliate offer Nothing ear (1) Get the Nothing ear (1) headphones from Amazon. To device database

Nothing Ear (stick) availability

Beyond the flagship lineup of noise-cancelling headphones, the company is scheduled to announce another pair of TWS on October 26. The Nothing Ear (stick) in-ears were teased a couple of times. These earbuds will have a familiar look as the Ear (1) except they will come in a lipstick-style container and are a little lighter than the standard version.

What are your thoughts on Nothing's increasing the price of its products? Will it affect its startup image? We'd like to see your sentiment about this.