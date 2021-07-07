Nothing Ear (1): True wireless headphones with ANC for $99
Keep an eye out for July 27! Nothing will introduce its first product to the world, and we are all extremely stoked! The Nothing Ear (1) are earbuds equipped with ANC, which will be available for $99. Over here at NextPit, we are also excited and look forward to this exciting design hitting the stores.
- Nothing Ear 1 will be unveiled on July 27 and will be sold in Europe for $99.
- These are true-wireless earbuds with ANC and sport a transparent design.
- In terms of quality, they are supposed to be on par with the Apple AirPods Pro.
It's only been a few days since OnePlus co-founder and current Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced his startup's first product: the Nothing Ear (1), a new pair of true-wireless earbuds that will see the light of day on July 27. Pei told TechCrunch that the earbuds will be available in Europe for $99.
Also read: "Nothing" and ambient computing: Can we really ditch tech devices?
Transparent build and performance on par with the Apple AirPods Pro
If the Nothing Ear (1) delivers on what Pei promised, then this is a very pleasant price point. After all, the parts come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and are supposedly on par with the Apple AirPods Pro in terms of quality, of which the latter is currently approximately twice as expensive. It will be interesting to see if Nothing has been too generous or if they can actually offer similar quality for less than $100.
The earphones not only supposedly provide you with great audio, but the Ear (1) will arrive in a transparent design and therefore make quite the visual impact. Carl Pei explained in an interview with TechCrunch that it is a special challenge to create high-quality technology while sporting a transparent look.
The more complex production process is also accompanied by significantly higher costs, which Nothing wants to compensate by the fact that the products are (almost) exclusively sold directly over the Internet and hence, cutting out the middle person so that costs for the consumer are reduced. It's not just the price that makes the transparent design a difficult task to achieve, because the inner bits and pieces are also supposed to look good enough to appeal to users.
The best in-ear headphones with ANC: NextPit's recommendations for 2021
So we're looking at several earth-shattering announcements simultaneously in due time: Apple-level ANC earbuds at a far lower price while sporting a spectacular design. Let's wait and see what the Ear (1) is actually about in its unveiling on July 27.
We will report the latest developments then and would like to know what you think of this announcement. Can you imagine that Carl Pei and Nothing will really deliver as promised? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.
Via: Notebookcheck Source: TechCrunch
