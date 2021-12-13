Nothing Ear (1) black: How to pre-order the most hyped headphones of 2021

The Nothing Ear (1) , the transparent true wireless headphones from Carl Pei, are available for pre-order in their new black color this Monday, December 13.

TL;DR

The Nothing Ear (1) black version are now available for $99.99, like the basic version.

There is no difference between the two versions, except for the color.

Nothing advises buying its earphones before December 15th to receive them for Christmas.

Launched silently at the beginning of December in very limited quantities to create the hype effect to which the manufacturer has accustomed us, the wireless headphones with ANC are finally released to the public in black version. You can pre-order them from this Monday for $99.99 on the official Nothing Tech store.

Exactly the same product, calm down

I know that scalping and artificially amplified scarcity of products generate a lot of hype. We instinctively want to rush to these "new" Nothing Ear (1). I must admit that Carl Pei's start-up is fantastic at this type of marketing.

And good for you, I say this with the utmost sincerity and without any irony. Go and buy the Nothing Ear (1) in black, they look cool, and it's always nice for a manufacturer to offer several variants of its product. Especially since the earphones have been selling like hot cakes since their release.

But the only real new feature is the color. That's it. Okay, truth be told, Nothing also announced that it will now display the carbon footprint of its headphones on their packaging.

But I'm not going to go into three unnecessary paragraphs about the technical specifications of these true wireless headphones. You can find all this information in our full review that I have done. Just know that for less than $100, they are very good headphones with an average sound, just right battery life, an efficient ANC, and wireless charging. A combo that very few competitors can currently match.

To finish, I let you discover more visuals of Nothing Ear (1) dressed in their new black skin. Note, however, that the manufacturer specifies that you will have to order your earphones before December 15th if you want to receive them in time for Christmas.

What do you think of the new black Nothing Ear (1)? Will you pre-order them? Have you already tested or bought the first Nothing Ear (1) released a few months ago? What do you think of them?