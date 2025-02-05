Hot topics

Android and iPhone users looking for an affordable smartwatch option can now check out Nothing's CMF Watch lineup. The latest CMF Watch Pro 2 is currently on sale at Amazon, discounted from $79 to just $58—a 26% price cut, saving you around $20. This marks the best deal yet for this budget-friendly Android smartwatch.

However, you’ll need to act fast, as some variants are already selling out. Currently, the blue and orange models with an arching bezel, along with the gray version featuring a flat bezel, are available at a discounted price. The black variant is slightly discounted as well, priced at $69. Keep in mind that the bezel is interchangeable, and the watch supports standard watch straps for added customization.

Why Buy the CMF Watch Pro 2?

Although the CMF Watch Pro 2 is made by Android OEM Nothing, it’s compatible with both Android (8.0 and later) and iPhones running iOS 12 and above. This makes it a versatile choice for tracking your vitals and workouts—even if you’re in Apple’s ecosystem. That said, if you're looking for more advanced fitness tracking features, you might want to explore Garmin’s smartwatch lineup.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 stands out among budget smartwatches and fitness trackers, offering unique features like an interchangeable bezel and a lightweight aluminum alloy build. It boasts a large 1.3-inch AMOLED circular display with a sharp 466 x 466 resolution, 620 nits peak brightness, always-on display support, and a smooth 60 Hz refresh rate.

CMF Watch Pro 2 smartwatch
CMF's new Watch Pro 2 gets a round form with a replaceable bezel / © CMF

When it comes to health and fitness tracking, the CMF Watch Pro 2 is a capable companion. It features advanced biometric sensors for continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress management, and SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitoring. Plus, with over 120 sports modes and automatic workout detection, it’s perfect for fitness enthusiasts. On the smart features front, it supports Bluetooth voice calls, built-in GPS, NFC, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

One of the standout features of the CMF Watch Pro 2 is its impressive battery life. It outperforms many premium smartwatches, lasting up to 11 days with moderate use and around 9 days with heavy usage and all smart features enabled.

What do you think of the CMF Watch Pro 2 and its features? Which smartphone would you pair it with? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

