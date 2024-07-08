Nothing's sub-brand CMF just announced its first smartphone under the guise of the Phone 1. While the name is a spinoff from Nothing's lineup, it does come in a unique semi-modular design. What makes it more distinguishable is its budget price tag . The handset will hit the shelves alongside the Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2.

The CMF Phone 1 has a semi-modular design

Unlike Nothing's transparent and glyph lighting configuration, the CMF Phone 1 comes with an interchangeable back cover you can swap out for other finishes. You can also install accessories via the cover such as attaching a lanyard or a flip stand. CMF sells these accessories alongside the case for $35 and the stand and cardholder priced at $25 apiece.

Apart from making it modular, CMF mentioned the Phone 1's design allows quicker access to internal components during repair. Despite the interchangeable cover, the 5,000 mAh battery pack is not easily removable. It boasts wired charging that tops out at 33 watts, which is rather decent for a device in its class.

CMF's Phone 1 gets a removable back cover which can be attached with accessories. / © CMF

The CMF Phone 1 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, which is a mid-range 4 nm chipset. This offers a slightly muted processing power compared to the Nothing Phone (2a)'s Dimensity 7200 chip or Galaxy A55's (review) Exynos 1480 chip, but should be speedy enough for multitasking and casual gaming.

The front features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display in Full HD+ resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. There's an integrated optical fingerprint scanner underneath the display as well.

The back boasts a dual camera configuration spearheaded by a 50 MP main sensor and 2 MP depth sensor. This shoots 4K video and supports AI vivid mode and Android's Ultra HDR while booting on Nothing OS 2.6, an Android 14 skin. The front-facing camera is represented by a 16 MP shooter that records up to 1080p video.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 gets an interchangeable bezel

The new CMF Watch Pro 2 ditches the squarish shape of its predecessor in favor of a round smartwatch form factor. However, it now makes provision for an interchangeable bezel. At the moment, it is only offered with a flat or curved bezel you can swap.

Furthermore, the Watch Pro 2 comes in an aluminum alloy chassis and has a dedicated button on the top right. In addition, the smartwatch itself is IP68 certified with its 1.32-inch AMOLED display sporting a resolution count of 353 pixels per inch. This supports an Always-On Display with more than 100 watch faces to choose from.

CMF's new Watch Pro 2 gets a round form with a replaceable bezel / © CMF

Beneath the display lies a biometric sensor used in measuring heart rate and SpO2 (blood oxygen), although the smartwatch also features sleep and stress tracking and menstrual cycle prediction for women. As for fitness, a total of 120 activities are supported as well as automatic detection for 5 sports.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 is capable of Bluetooth calls while rated for 11 days of battery life between charges. It is compatible with iPhone and Android smartphones.

CMF Buds Pro 2

The design of the CMF Phone 1 extends to the company's Buds Pro 2. In particular, the case of the new wireless ANC earbuds boast a mechanical dial that you can use for playback and volume control or to switch between different listening modes. The buds themselves feature a stemmed design and are IP55 water-resistant.

CMF's Buds Pro 2 features upgrades on the audio front as well. The brand claimed it will sport deeper bass, richer details, and more accurate sound output compared to the first-generation Buds Pro. There is support for high-res LDAC codec, too, augmenting the existing AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

CMF's Buds Pro 2 add LDAC codec and spatial audio effect / © CMF

In terms of Active Noise Cancellation, the set still relies on hybrid ANC coupled with transparency mode. A new spatial audio effect is also introduced, delivering a theater-like listening experience.

CMF Phone 1, Watch Pro 2, and Buds Pro 2 prices

CMF's Phone 1 retails for $199 with an 8/128 GB setup. This pretty much undercuts Nothing's Phone (2a) our colleague reviewed.

As for the CMF Watch Pro 2, it commands a $69 price tag while you can bundle the bezel with an extra band for $19. On the other hand, the CMF Buds Pro 2 costs $59 a pair.