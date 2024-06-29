Nothing's sub-brand CMF is pulling out all the stops in bringing its first smartphone , the Phone 1. Planned to be unveiled on July 8, CMF has started revealing the key specs of the handset going to the announcement, which hints at a lower-end mid-range positioning but with budget pricing.

Confirmed specs of CMF Phone 1

Over on X/Twitter, CMC already unveiled the display and memory of the CMF Phone 1. Accordingly, it ships with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display in an unknown resolution, but it's safe to say the latter comes in FHD+. The panel is capable of producing 2,000 nits of peak brightness and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Internally, the CMF Phone 1 can be configured up to 16 GB of RAM, which is quite impressive for such a budget-oriented mid-range. However, it's unclear if this figure includes the virtual RAM or just the real amount. The onboard storage configuration is likely going to start at 128 GB.

Other specs of CMF Phone 1

Elsewhere, we can rely on the separate reports that described the CMF Phone 1 will run on Android 14 and fitted with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. Additionally, it is tipped to boast 5,000 mAh of battery capacity with charging rated at 33 watts.

The rear camera module is said to be helmed by a 50 MP main capable of 4K video recording at 30fps and paired with a 50 MP ultrawide. The former could be borrowed from Nothing's mid-range Phone (2a) we've reviewed, while the front is managed by a 16 MP selfie snapper.

The CMF Phone 1 by Nothing looks wild and saucy in its alleged render. / © 91Mobiles

In terms of design, teasers and leaks indicated the CMF Phone 1 will arrive with a unique back panel integrated with mechanical components. It also comes in an orange shade similar to CMF's existing accessories.

How much could the CMF Phone 1 be priced and where will it be available?

What's most interesting is the alleged price of the Phone 1 which is said to retail between Rs. 16,000 to 20,000 in India (~$200 to $240 USD). This is basically in the same range as Samsung's entry-level like the Galaxy A15 (review).

CMF will officially launch the Phone 1 over a week from now. Unfortunately, there is still no word about where the Phone 1 will be available. The good thing is that we don't need to wait for too long to find out.

Would you like to see the CMF Phone 1 launched in your country? And what are your thoughts on its specs? Share with us your answers down in the comments.