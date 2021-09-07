NextPit deal alert: Grab these Sennheiser in-ear monitors for less than $250

Yes, we agree that in-ear-monitors (IEM’s) aren’t exactly the most sought after products under the ambit of personal audio. However, we at NextPit find it obligatory to make you, the consumer, aware of great deals on exceptionally good products. Which is precisely why we decided to conjure this dedicated article on an ongoing Amazon deal for the Sennheiser IE 300 IEMs which is currently on sale for less than $250.

Before you read further, please do not make the mistake of counting the Sennheiser IE 300s in the same category as your standard run-of-the-mill earbuds.

Most of you, upon superficial analysis of the IE 300’s features list, may even come out mighty disappointed. Just think of it. This $250 pair of ‘earbuds’ doesn’t support active noise cancellation, or smart features like voice command recognition/ support for assistance. Hell, the product isn’t even wireless - and even with wires, it doesn’t include a microphone. So yeah, forget answering calls using this one.

So what kind of people would want to shell out $250 for this ridiculously expensive, apparently feature-poor pair of white elephants? The purists, of course!

Made for audiophiles

Designed for the purists! / © Sennheiser

By now, you might be already aware of the fact that the Sennheiser IE 300 is aimed at the unbridled audiophile. In fact, this is precisely why the IE 300s are called “In-ear monitors” - akin to studio monitors. This category of consumers go to extreme lengths to ensure they have access to the highest possible audio quality under all sorts of circumstances. Given the number of IEM’s currently on sale, it is safe to assume that there certainly is demand for this category of products.

As for what makes the Sennheiser IE 300s special, it has to be the fact that these are extremely lightweight for the kind of performance on offer. The earbuds - even with their 7 mm XWB transducer (drivers) and the electronic wizardry needed to power IEMs crammed inside - weighs in at an incredible 4 grams. Then there is the absorbing resonator chamber that claims to reduce frequency masking effects, thereby improving the overall sound quality.

Even with no ANC, the IE 300s are capable of delivering excellent sound isolation thanks to the included silicone cushion and memory foam ear-tips being made available in different sizes. Further, bolstering the Sennheiser IE 300s, audiophile grade credentials are the para-aramid reinforced cable with gold-plated MMCX Fidelity+ connector.

The Sennheiser IE 300 usually goes for $300 - but is currently on sale for just $249.95 - which we think is a great price for this nice audiophile grade product.

