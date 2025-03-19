After updating to a new firmware, many Samsung soundbars have fallen silent. They will probably have to be sent to Samsung for restoration or repair. To complicate matters, Samsung is holding back information on the reason behind this faux pas.

The built-in speakers of televisions do not often meet viewer expectations in terms of sound quality. Additional speakers tend to be a compulsory addition for many, especially when it comes to stylish soundbars that are inconspicuously positioned right below the screen.

Following an update, however, users of affected Samsung soundbars currently have to be prepared to live with the fact that their soundbars are now permanently muted, as reported in the manufacturer's forum. This problem is apparently caused by a new firmware version number 1020.7, which was actually intended for the HW-Q990D model, but defects were also reported in the 995GD, 935GD, Q810GD, and S801D variants of the HW series following the automatically distributed update.

No more connection to the TV

The update apparently disabled the Wi-Fi module of the slim sound system so that it no longer connects to the TV set. The function does not appear to be disrupted immediately after the update is installed, as forum posts indicate how failures only occurred not too long after the update.

Attempts to bring the wireless chip back to life by a reset, i.e. resetting it to the factory settings, have failed miserably so far. Owners of the soundbars who have not yet initiated the update should continue to ignore it.

Only Samsung can salvage the situation

However, it is impossible to restore the function with the help of an update. Samsung will also not provide an image that can be installed using a USB drive. However, information about this matter remains contradictory based on different accounts. Samsung has yet to make an official statement on the issue in most countries where the brand has a strong presence. Information related over the telephone continues to be partly contradictory.

What seems to be certain is that the defective soundbars must be returned to the manufacturer for repair at your own expense. Some people will be pleased that Samsung seems to be content with the soundbar malfunctioning this way post-firmware update. The subwoofer can remain with the user, which makes returning it to Samsung a little easier. Makes you wonder how other audio Samsung devices like the Samsung Music Frame (review) would fare should new firmware updates be released.

If you are one of those who now suffer from a muted soundbar, have you returned your defective unit to Samsung? Let us know how it goes in the comments.