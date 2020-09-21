"Woman with a beard" and more: the new emojis for 2021

While the last expansion of the popular emojis is still missing on many smartphones, the Unicode Consortium has now added 217 more symbols.

The upcoming emoji update, which will be available for smartphones or tablets in the coming fall, was announced at the end of January 2020. Emoji 13.0 is already included in Google's Android 11 and is expected to be available on iPhones and iPads in October or November.

With Emoji 13.1, a new expansion with 217 emojis has already been announced, which according to the current schedule will only be available next year. Among the new features are three new variations of the classic smileys and two new heart emojis. The hearts are among the most popular emojis and regularly end up in the top 10 of the various platforms.

The classic smileys and hearts are extended with five new variations. / © Emojipedia

Emoji 13.1: the distinction between men and women with beards

As Emojipedia further writes, one of the goals of Unicode is "standardizing the choices for humans in the emoji set". This often means that gender-neutral versions are available, on top of which there are versions for men and women to match.

One example is the adaptation of the well-known "man with beard" emojis, which are now available in the basic version as "person with beard". But that's not all, because as a modification in Emoji 13.1 new emojis for man and woman with beard are available.

The new Emojis distinguish between men and women with beards. / © Emojipedia

200 of the total of 217 new emojis are an extension of the already known symbols. This is intended to give users a much wider range of skin colors to choose from. While the previous versions used the classic yellow emoji faces, there's now a choice of different shades.

The next major emoji update is currently scheduled for Emoji 14.0, but this expansion will most likely not be released until late 2021.