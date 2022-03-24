Netflix adds more free mobile games for its subscribers

Netflix started offering mobile games to its subscribers last year with a few titles available at launch. This week they announced three more titles on its app including an upcoming FPS Action/Zombie game which is free through Netflix Membership for Android and iOS devices.

TL;DR

Netflix adds three mobile game titles free for its subscribers.

Into The Dead 2: Unleashed is a zombie runner FPS game.

Netflix games are available for iOS and Android devices.

The two titles that are already available to download are an educational role-playing puzzle game called This Is A True Story and a brick-breaking arcade game Shatter Remastered. The third game is yet to arrive which is a hybrid runner/shooter title during a zombie apocalypse called Into the Dead 2: Unleashed.

Both the last titles are developed by New Zealand-based developer PikPok. The Shatter Remastered could be familiar to some because it is based on the first Shatter game which was launched in 2009 and originally released on Playstation 3. Into The Dead 2: Unleashed is also based on the zombie action game Into the Dead that became available in 2012 for Android, iOS, and Windows Phone devices.

Into The Dead 2: Unleashed is a zombie runner/survival first-person shooting game! / © Netflix

Other notable games are purposely developed and inspired from the successful shows of Netflix like Stranger Things and League of Legends. Established game developers also offer exclusive games for Netflix like Asphalt Xtreme which is a racing game from Gameloft.

How to download the Netflix Games

As mentioned, all games from the Netflix mobile app are free with no ads or in-app purchases required as long as your streaming membership is active, which serves as an all-access pass every time you download or play one of the games.

You can access the games through the dedicated Game tab when you open the app in your Android or iOS device. It will then redirect you to the PlayStore or App Store when downloading a game. The Game tab is accessible to all regular profiles in a Netflix account but not to kids' profiles.

Some games will require an internet connection while others can be played offline once downloaded. Select titles are also playable using game controllers like the Strangers Things: The Game and Hextech Mayhem for added experience.

Expanding from mobile to video games

Netflix is not limiting its games to mobiles only. In fact, the streaming company has already started investing in game developers and they mentioned that they will be expanding the game experience from mobile into video games comparable to console and desktop titles. But time will tell how they will incorporate it into their streaming app.

List of Netflix games to play

There are more than a dozen game titles in different categories available from Netflix. You can find the list of all games already announced and available to download and play below. This list will be updated when new games are added.

Stranger Things 3: The Game (RPG)

Stranger Things: 1984 (RPG)

Bowling Ballers (Sports)

Card Blast (Casino)

Asphalt Xtreme (Racing)

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan (Strategy)

Knittens (Puzzle)

Shooting Hoops (Sports)

Teeter Up (Arcade)

Wonderputt Forever (Sports)

Krispee Street (Puzzle)

Dungeon Dwarves (RPG)

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story (Music)

Dominoes Cafe (Tabletop)

This is a True Story (Education / RPG)

Shatter Remastered (Arcade)

Into The Dead 2: Unleashed (FPS / Runner) - Coming soon

With Netflix hiking their subscription fees in some countries, do you think this move of Netflix offering free games is worth continuing your subscriptions?