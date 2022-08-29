Cheaper streaming: Netflix ad supported plan may cost as cheap as $7

Netflix wants to offer you cheaper subscription plans and that is happening soon. The upcoming ad-supported tier could launch later this year in most countries where the streaming service is available according to the latest report of Bloomberg. It is estimated that the new plan may cost between $7 and $9 but without download or 4K streaming options.

It's no surprise that Netflix is preparing to introduce a new plan that will include advertisements. The streaming giant has been losing subscribers since the start of this year. That may have been caused by its recent price hikes, rampant password sharing between households, and competitions like HBO and Disney+. To combat that trouble, it intends to offer cheaper pricing in exchange for limiting the streaming features and shoving users with commercials.

How much the Netflix ad-supported plan may cost

Based on Bloomberg's claim, the ad-supported tier may cost around $7 to $9 per month. In contrast, the current cheapest plan of Netflix in the US is $10 for the basic which is already limited to a single screen that can watch at the same. Additionally, only a single smartphone or tablet is allowed to have downloaded content. If you want to add extra screens or 4K resolution, you'll need to opt for the standard and premium plans for $15.50 and $20, respectively.

The said ad-supported plan has not been confirmed by Netflix. However, Bloomberg adds that Netflix could inject roughly 4 minutes of ads before and in the middle of the content. Fortunately, these ads will not be shown with their original movies and Kids content.

As of this writing, it's still vague how this will affect the mobile plan of Netflix that is available outside US. The plan is considerably cheaper than the upcoming ad-supported offering. Surprisingly, Netflix released a statement stating that the recent report is entirely speculation, and the company is still in the early stage on creating a more affordable tier.