Narwal Freo with Its Futuristic Station is $350 Off on Prime Day

Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

The Narwal Freo is one of our recommended high-end all-in-one robot cleaners, but it was let down by its steep price. Now, thanks to the Prime Day sale on Amazon, the robovac has become more compelling to pick up. It is currently listed at $549, which is $350 off than the usual $899.

This is the new best price for the Narwal Freo and $100 lower than the previous record low. It should be noted that the robot cleaner was originally priced at $1299 last year, so this technically puts it at an impressive 58 percent off.

Why the Narwal Freo is (one of) our favorite cleaners

We liked the Narwal Freo (review) for its futuristic-looking and sleek base station. There's even a circular touchscreen that you can use to set up routines or pick modes in addition to displaying the robot's status. This manages auto emptying of the dust bin as well as washing and drying the mop pods and refilling the water tank in the robot.

Touchscreen interface on top of the Narwal Freo base station
You can use the touchscreen interface on top of the Narwal Freo base station to change modes and monitor the cleaning and charge level statuses.

Regarding cleaning performance, the Narwal Freo is efficient and fast in cleaning and mopping. It has a capable suction that performs admirably when picking up debris and hair between the gaps of parquets while it could use a little enhancement when cleaning the carpet. There's an auto-lift feature, too, preventing your rugs and carpets from getting wet.

The Narwal Freo lacks a camera, but it has LiDAR navigation for obstacle detection and mapping of spaces. Its battery life is even more fantastic and can cover a wide area but still retain most of its juices. You don't need to worry about frequent and manual charging as the robot returns to the station independently and continues to work after a refill.

Which features are you looking for in a robot vacuum or cleaner? Do you think the Narwal Freo is worth it for this rate? Let us know in the comments.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

