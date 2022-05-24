Motorola teases 200 megapixels phone plus a flagship Razr

Motorola China is in full teasing mode, with one of its executives posting cryptic references to two unannounced phones. The first one is expected in July powered by a 200 megapixels camera, while the second one is no other than a new Razr, this time with a truly flagship processor onboard.

TL;DR

Motorola shared a post from one of its executives teasing a 200 MP phone.

The rumored Frontier phone is now expected for July.

A new Razr was also teased, this time with the newest Snapdragon flagship SoC.

As usual for social media teasers, there aren't details about the phones but we can make some educated guesses based on the images and postings. The first image shows a camera lens and talks about "opening the era of 200 million pixel mobile photography".

That reinforces the rumors about the unannounced Motorola Frontier, packing Samsung's 200 megapixel Isocell HP1 sensor. We all know that more megapixels don't necessarily result in better image quality, but marketing departments all over the world are probably eager to announce the first 200 MP phone on the market...

On the left, the lens for the 200-megapixel camera; on the right the newest Snapdragon logo is highlighted by a foldable / © Motorola

The post ends with a "See you in July" message, which suggests we still have some weeks of rumors to find out.

No more mid-range RAZRs

The second teaser suggests an incoming battle in the foldable market, joining the Oppo Find N, Honor Magic V, and Vivo X Fold to challenge the Samsung Galaxy Z lineup. In the image, we can see the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 logo enlightened by the silhouette of a foldable phone.

The Motorola executive hints that there is an easter egg on the image, which also displays the classic hellomoto slogan. Unfortunately, the post doesn't say when can we expect the new phone, which should be launched first in China before reaching the western markets.

What do you think about Motorola's new market push? Do you think Lenovo can revive the traditional brand? Or things like the brand's update policy still hurts its image in the west? Share your opinions in the comments below!